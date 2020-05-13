It is no secret that the coronavirus crisis has severely impacted Puerto Rico’s economy, as well as the worldwide economy. Prior to the lockdown, the Puerto Rico government had already been warning that the COVID-19 pandemic would severely hurt the island’s ability to service debt, due to big drops in tax revenues and tourism dollars.
The million-dollar question was just how much. The central government’s newly revised Fiscal Plan, submitted to the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), provides the figures.
According to Puerto Rico’s Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Afaaf by its Spanish acronym), the strict lockdown that began in mid-March could cut its tax collections by some $1.5 billion through the next few months alone, as much of the local economy had essentially stopped. As a result, Afaaf said the government’s debt-restructuring plan needs to be revised.
Based on its baseline scenario, the commonwealth government will only have $193 million to service debt for the current fiscal year to FY 2025. As reported by the Bond Buyer, this figure is just 2 percent of the total of $8.78 billion of contractual central government debt service due in the period, excluding Cofina, or the Sales Tax Financing Corp.
The baseline scenario is forecasting that Puerto Rico’s gross national product (GNP) will be -3.6 percent in the current fiscal year and -7.8 percent in FY 2021.
Afaaf provides two other scenarios. Under the positive scenario, the government would have a $2.48 billion surplus through fiscal year 2025, while the negative scenario would have a $3.27 billion deficit in the period. The gap between these two wildly different scenarios is a whopping $5.75 billion.
“In view of what most certainly will be significant changes to the current FOMB-certified fiscal plan for the Commonwealth dated May 9, 2019…, the Government strongly believes that the FOMB will have to reconsider its proposed plan of adjustment for the Commonwealth, dated February 28, 2020 (the Proposed Plan of Adjustment), which is founded upon the pre-COVID-19 economic assumptions contained in the May 9, 2019 Certified Fiscal Plan,” Afaaf said.
Afaaf mentioned other factors besides COVID-19 that have severely impacted Puerto Rico, including the January earthquakes, which caused an estimated $1 billion damages, as well as the upcoming hurricane season that is expected to be more active than usual. “Puerto Rico must be realistic and prudent in conserving its resources in preparation for unknown and unexpected events that are becoming increasingly inevitable,” according to the revised Fiscal Plan.
“We submitted a Fiscal Plan adjusted to the fiscal and economic challenges that Puerto Rico is facing as a result of the global pandemic. We consider the negative impact on the macroeconomic projections for the coming years and the effect that this will have on the processes of public debt restructuring. However, we recognize in the document the positive impact that federal and state funds will have from the various economic stimulus programs to address the emergency,” Omar Marrero, Afaaf executive director, said in a statement.
He added that he hopes to reach “reasonable agreements” with the Oversight Board in the upcoming weeks on the revised Fiscal Plan.
FOMB Outlines Various Initiatives
The FOMB has yet to issue a response to the revised document, but the entity is clearly aware of the impact that the coronavirus crisis is having on the local economy. The FOMB has created a specific COVID-19 section in its website, providing the public and businesses with various data and educational material on the pandemic.
“COVID-19 brings immense uncertainty — about our health, the economy and Government finances. At this moment, it is simply impossible to say how long the crisis might last, how much funding will be needed to help the people and businesses most affected, how long the economic decline will continue, and how it will recover,” the FOMB says in its website. “Federal and Puerto Rico Government funds combined provide essential resources for individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits and others in this difficult time,” says the FOMB.
These include $787 million in emergency financial aid from commonwealth funds and the federal government’s coronavirus aid package known as the CARES Act, the Oversight Board notes.
