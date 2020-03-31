Although the government of Puerto Rico is offering an economic stimulus to the small- and midsize businesses (PyMES by its Spanish acronym) affected by the government's emergency measures to flatten the curve of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the island, not all will be eligible for the $1,500 incentive.
Eligibility guidelines published today by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym) reveal that if the employer applied for the $500 incentive granted by the Treasury Department for people who are self-employed, they cannot apply to the $1,500 aid for PyMES.
The publication of the requirements comes after the Treasury Department sent the application for the $500 to the hundreds of entrepreneurs listed in the merchant registry of its SURI platform at the end of last week.
The situation caused annoyance among dozens of merchants who went to social networks - where the guides were released - to argue that the determination was unfair and that the DDEC did not adequately guide the scope and eligibility of the aid.
DDEC Secretary Manuel Laboy pointed out that his agency is working with the Treasury Department so that people who are self-employed and have employees receive a total economic benefit of $1,500, just like a PyME that is a legal entity.
Both incentives are part of the Strategic Plan to Reactivate the Economy, which has approximately $1 billion to supplement a series of measures that would prevent a dramatic fall in the local economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.