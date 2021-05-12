Puerto Rico’s Economic Activity Index (EAI) reached 119.4 points in March 2021, representing a slight uptick of 0.1 percent compared to the previous month. While the uptick is quite small, the Economic Development Bank (EDB) reported that this is the “first trend change after 12 months in a downward path due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
To reach pre-pandemic levels, the EDB said the island’s economic activity will “require a consistent multi-sector recovery pace… To achieve a sustainable economic growth, the employment sectors most affected by the pandemic crisis (that is: services, commerce and tourism, among others) have yet [sic] to recover. Alternatively, the resulting job losses would need to be absorbed by other industries.”
During fiscal year 2020, Puerto Rico’s EAI decreased by 1.9 percent when compared to fiscal year 2019, and fell by 4.2 percent during the July – March period of fiscal year 2021. A 5.0 percent reduction was registered during calendar year 2020, the first annual decrease after two years of growth. During the first trimester of calendar year 2021 (Jan-Mar), the EAI contracted by 1.9 percent.
The EAI is an indicator of general economic activity that is composed of four indicators: total payroll employment; total electric power generation; cement sales and gasoline consumption.
As per the latest report, total non-farm payroll employment averaged 849,000 jobs in March; which means a decline of 0.5 percent in March on a month-to-month basis, and an annual decrease of 4.1 percent. Electric power generation for March 2021 totaled 1,579.8 million kilowatt-hours, an increase of 2.9 percent on a month-to-month basis, and an annual upturn of 5.5 percent.
The preliminary estimate for gasoline consumption in March totaled 66.0 million gallons, showing a decrease of 3.5 percent with respect to February, and a 12.1 percent decline when compared to March 2020. Cement sales totaled 1.4 million of 94 lb. bags for March 2021, with a growth of 2.2 percent on a month-to-month basis, and a 194.3 percent increase when compared to March 2020. “It should be noted that this comparison is with respect to the beginning of the lockdown period that took place in March 2020 as a measure to contain the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the report.
During March 2021, two of the EAI’s four components registered monthly growth: cement sales (2.2 percent) and electric energy generation (2.9 percent). Meanwhile, the other two components declined: total non-farm payroll employment (-0.5 percent) and gasoline consumption (-3.5 percent).
When compared against the same month from the previous year (March 2020), two components increased: cement sales (194.3 percent) and electric power generation (5.5 percent), while non-farm payroll employment and gasoline consumption showed reductions of 4.1 percent and 12.1 percent, respectively. The annual comparison analysis exhibit the effects of the pandemic lockdown, according to the EDB.
Health Manufacturing Boosts the Industry
Meanwhile, thanks in large part to pharmaceuticals and the fact that the sector was never forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturing in Puerto Rico has reached levels of activity that have not been experienced since 2018.
According to the Purchasing Management Index (PMI), in March, manufacturing stood at 61.1, suggesting positive performance in the industry. For the manufacturing sector to be at appropriate levels, activity needs to remain above 50.
Although the PMI reflected a slight decrease of 1.7 points compared to the 62.8 reported in February, the index still remains above 60. The industry did not report numbers higher than that figure since June 2018 when it registered manufacturing activity of 61.1 points.
“Healthcare manufacturing does not respond to the economy’s cyclical reaction. Puerto Rico is a specialized health manufacturing jurisdiction. We have several factories of medical and pharmaceutical devices operating which, in turn, have a whole supply chain that requires and benefits other manufacturing segments,” said Rodrigo Masses, director of the Alliance for the Economic Development of Puerto Rico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.