The 6.4-magnitude earthquake followed by strong aftershocks and a subsequent state of emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic blundered the Economic Activity Index (EAI) in April 113.7—a 7-percent drop compared to 2019, according to data provided by the Economic Development Bank (EDB).
During the first two months of the year, the EAI was 122.7 and 122.5, respectively, representing increases of 0.5 percent. In March, it fell to 119.3, for a 2.6 percent decline compared to last year.
EDB President Pablo Muñiz Reyes explained that the EAI-EDB also maintained a negative tendency of inter-monthly growth throughout the first four months of 2020 (January-April), with consecutive drops of 0.6 percent, 0.2 percent, 2.6 percent, and 4.7 percent.
"In cumulative terms, the EAI-EDB average for 2019 was 122.6. This shows an increase of 1.6 percent compared to 2018, the second consecutive annual growth after fiveEAI-EDB for fiscal year 2019 was 122.1, which translates into growth of 6.1 percent versus fiscal year 2018 (115.1 or -6.6 percent). The result of the IAE-BDE growth rate for fiscal year 2019 is the first increase after six consecutive years of reductions," Muñiz Reyes said.
However, the cumulative average of the IAE-BDE for the first four months of the year 2020 is 119.6, which represents a reduction of 2.2 percent. In turn, the cumulative average for the first ten months of fiscal year 2020 (July-April) is 121.6, or a decrease of 0.4 percent when compared to the same period of fiscal year 2019.
During April 2020, the four components of the EAI-EDB: nonagricultural salaried employment, electric energy generation, gasoline consumption, and cement sales showed contractions of 10.3 percent, 2.2 percent, 24.2 percent, and 53.8 percent, respectively. All results were compared to the numbers reported in April 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.