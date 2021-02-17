The Economic Development Bank for Puerto Rico (EDB) published data related to the Economic Activity Index (EAI) for December 2020, which reached a level of 115.7 points, which represents an increase of 0.3 percent when compared to the previous month. However, it decreased 6.4 percent when compared to the previous year. This would be the 10th consecutive decline after 20 months of year-on-year increases.
"In accumulated terms, the average of the EAI-EDB for the first semester of fiscal year 2021, between July and December, was 114.3. This shows a decrease of 7.1 percent against fiscal year 2020," said Luis Alemañy, the EDB's president.
During December 2020, one of the four components of the EAI-EDB, cement sales, grew by 28.4 percent. Meanwhile, non-agricultural salaried employment, electricity generation and gasoline consumption showed decreases of 7.9 percent, 3.7 percent, and 9.2 percent, respectively. These results were compared to the December 2019 figures.
Lastly, when comparing the results against the November 2020 numbers, cement sales increased 10.0 percent and gasoline consumption 6.1 percent, while the remaining components decreased: non-agricultural salaried employment (-0.7 percent) and generation of electrical energy (-1.1 percent).
