The president of the Economic Development Bank (EDB), Luis Alemañy, reported an improvement in the Economic Activity Index (EAI).
The EAI summarizes the general behavior of the island's economic activity.
"After having discussed the report in detail with the EDB economists, Gladys Medina Claudio and Juan González, I have to report that the recovery is going better than what had been reported," Alemañy stated.
The index is highly correlated with the levels and growth rates of Puerto Rico's real gross product, although it is not its monthly estimate.
The EAI is reviewed annually, during the first quarter of each calendar year, and all report results are obtained using seasonally adjusted data. Therefore, for this publication, the annual review corresponding to the years 2019-2020 was carried out.
"The EAI analysis period includes the months from which the island experienced the consequences of a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, followed by strong aftershocks, coupled with the social and economic repercussions that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused so much to local and international level. The EAI registered 118.8 and 119.3 points in Jan. and Feb. 2021, respectively. This represents two consecutive month-on-month increases of 0.7 percent and 0.4 percent. If compared to the same month of the previous year, the EAI-EDB growth rate decreased 3.2 percent in January and 2.3 percent during February," Alemañy affirmed.
The official indicated “the average EAI for 2019 was 122.8. Which shows an increase of 1.6 pecent compared to 2018, the second consecutive annual growth after five years with consecutive annual reductions. However, it contracted 5.0 percent in 2020, reaching 116.6 points. In turn, the average EAI for fiscal year 2020 ended at 120.0, which translates into a decrease of 1.9 percent versus fiscal year 2019 (122.4 or +6.7 percent). In accumulated terms, the average EAI for the first eight months of fiscal year 2021 (July-Feb.) is 117.3, or a decrease of 4.8 percent when compared to the same period of fiscal year 2020."
During February 2021, one of the four components of the EAI, non-agricultural salaried employment, increased 0.2 percent, while the sale of cement, the consumption of gasoline and the generation of electricity showed decreases of 5.2 percent, 1.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.
These results were compared against the figures for January 2021.
"Undoubtedly, the execution of activities to promote the economic development of Gov. Pedro Pierluisi together with the various sectors will be boosting the economy," Alemañy.
He added that “when compared to the same month of the previous year (Feb. 2020), cement sales increased 28.0 percent, while the remaining components decreased: non-agricultural salaried employment (-3.5 percent), gasoline consumption (-12.0 percent) and electric power generation (-0.2 percent). The inter-annual results reflect the effects of the aftershocks of the Jan. 7, 2020 earthquake on the island."
