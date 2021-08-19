The president of the Economic Development Bank (EDB), Luis Alemañy González, said that the Economic Activity Index (EAI) for June 2021 reached a maximum level of 118.9 points, a fact that represents a year-on-year increase of 8.0%.
Alemañy indicated that “this is the fourth year-on-year increase after twelve consecutive reductions. If compared to the previous month, the EAI-EDB growth rate decreased 0.5%. The year-on-year results reflect the effects of the closure caused by the pandemic on the island."
The official acknowledged that "although there is an upward trend in the index, economic activity requires that the improvement maintain a consistent and multisectoral positive rhythm."
Moreover, Alemañy explained that the employment sectors most affected by the measures that were implemented to control the virus, which are services in recreation and accommodation, education and health, among others, still have a way to go to achieve the levels that they presented prior to the pandemic.
"Distinctly, these worker losses could gradually be absorbed by other industries and will be greater once federal aid ends soon," he affirmed.
According to EDB Economist Gladys Medina, :the EAI-EDB contracted 5.0% in 2020, reaching 116.6 points. In 2019, it averaged 122.8 and grew 1.6%. In turn, the EAI-EDB average for Fiscal Year 2021 ended at 117.9, which translates into a decrease of 1.7% versus Fiscal Year 2020 (120.0, or -1.9%).
"However, the average of the index for the first semester of 2021 (January-June) was 119.2 points or an increase of 2.2%. During June 2021, two of the four components of the EAI-EDBDE, non-agricultural salaried employment and gasoline consumption increased by 0.1% and 0.8%, respectively, while cement sales decreased by 14.8% and the generation of electric power fell 6.5%. These results were compared against the figures of May 2021," Medina explained.
In turn, Juan Carlos González, who is also part of the recently-created Center for Economic Studies of the EDB, highlighted that, “similarly, when compared against the same month of the previous year (June 2020), non-agricultural salaried employment increased by 6.9% and gasoline consumption by 10.3%, while the remaining components decreased. These were cement sales (-18.8%) and electricity generation (-5.6%)."
The EAI analysis period includes the months from which the island experienced the consequences of a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, followed by strong aftershocks, coupled with the social and economic repercussions that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused.
The EAI is reviewed annually, during the first quarter of each calendar year, and all report results are obtained using seasonally adjusted data.
