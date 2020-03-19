Supermercados Econo, a chain of supermarkets, will establish the first hour of its stores' opening as an exclusive so that adults aged 60 or older and nursing homes can make their purchases.
People must show identification at the entrance and will be allowed to be accompanied by an adult who is 18 years or older. This special schedule will be effective tomorrow, Friday, March 20 until the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency lasts.
"We know that there are many older adults who are our loyal consumers and who unfortunately are the most vulnerable population to COVID-19. In order to offer them comfort and safety in our stores, we established this special schedule dedicated exclusively to them, to continue serving our people with the quality that distinguishes us," said Eduardo Marxuach, president and CEO of Supermercados Econo.
