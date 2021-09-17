U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $16 million grant to Ecoexploratorio, Inc., San Juan, Puerto Rico, to construct a disaster preparedness, recovery education, and training center and ensure continuity of operations during natural disasters. This EDA grant will be matched with $4 million in local investment.
“The Biden Administration is committed to helping Puerto Rico develop disaster-resilient infrastructure ahead of future storms,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “This investment will enhance the region’s ability to withstand and recover from future disasters by providing capacity-building opportunities and developing resiliency.”
“EDA plays an important role in supporting locally-driven disaster recovery and resiliency plans,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This investment will support construction of the Ecoexploratorio Resilience Institute, the first vertical evacuation tsunami-proof building, helping to ensure the local economy continues to thrive in the event of future natural disasters.”
This 60,000-square foot, multi-purpose structure will provide local businesses with administrative offices, a reference center, a cafeteria, and other services necessary to provide continuity of operations during a natural disaster.
“For over 5 years the EcoExploratorio (EcoEx) in Puerto Rico has been crucial in supporting STEM education initiatives on the Island,” said Congresswoman Jenniffer González-Colón. “This allocation will empower EcoEx to continue branching out by funding the construction of a new facility, the Ecoexploratorio Resilience Institute, allowing the organization to strengthen their engagement on disaster response efforts in the community. Island residents understand the importance of preparedness and this installation will support responses related to future natural disasters. I will continue supporting EcoEx from Congress as best I can, as well as STEM education for current and future generations.”
