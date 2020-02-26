With many small and midsize businesses in Puerto Rico trying to improve their sales, both locally and abroad, eBay, the multinational e-commerce company, has become the “go to” online marketplace for many people.
While eBay does not release any numbers on its buyers and sellers, “what I can tell you is that the number of active eBay sellers from Puerto Rico has had a double-digit percentage of growth in the last two years,” said Xavier Aguirre, senior manager of Business Development, eBay Latin America.
Some of the categories with the most sales by Puerto Rican eBay sellers are car and truck parts, cellphones and smartphones, men’s shoes, wristwatches, video games, vitamins and minerals, video game consoles, weight management products, digital cameras and men’s accessories.
For many local artisans, who are often self-employed or working to make extra income, jewelry, wooden sculptures, and arts and crafts are other popular items.
Compared with other countries in the region, Puerto Rico has the advantage that local sellers use the U.S. Postal Service, which is relatively less expensive than other services of its kind.
The company said while the mainland United States is the top destination for local sellers, many products are also being exported to Canada, Singapore and China.
For sellers in the region, Puerto Rico is one of the main markets in Latin America in terms of sales volume.
“Being on eBay helps to increase sales for those with brick-and-mortar stores,” Aguirre said to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL. The online company enables sellers to grow and scale their business by giving them access to buyers from all over the world, he indicated. “We have 183 million buyers and we don’t compete with our sellers.”
In that sense, he said, the online marketplace helps local businesses’ bottom lines and helps those in the digital economy gain additional incomes. “We connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world. We help you sell your products beyond the local marketplace. We increase economic opportunities for people,” he said.
Aguirre was recently in Puerto Rico and participated in the Clinton Foundation’s recent event on post-disaster recovery in Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands. He participated in the panel, “Going Global: Expanding Market Access for Caribbean Artisans,” with the aim of highlighting opportunities in the digital economy.
Aguirre indicated that eBay provides the platform and support that sellers need to grow their businesses, as he highlighted its “user friendly” platform. In 2018, the company launched an enhanced version of “Crece con eBay,” an educational platform in Spanish dedicated to supporting the international growth of Latin American and the Caribbean. The platform takes buyers, such as retail entrepreneurs and small and midsize business, through several modules on how to sell and export on eBay. Once the buyers complete all the modules, they are eligible to set up their eBay store, free of charge, for three months.
For native English speakers, the online course and all the required support is found on the company’s regular website, http://www.eBay.com
“They can have up to 250 [products or] listings. They take the online course. They learn the basics of selling online. It’s risk free and doesn’t cost a thing,” Aguirre said.
eBay is available in 190 markets around the world, in more than 1,500 cities and has 1.4 billion listings. An estimated 80 percent of products listed are “new.” In the United States, using eBay, a watch and a smartphone are sold every five seconds, while a TV, video or audio item is sold every four seconds.
