The Medical Cannabis Regulatory Board (JRCM for its Spanish abbreviation) recently approved a moratorium on the payment of licensing fees for physicians who wish to register or renew their authorization to recommend medical cannabis treatment to patients. The decision follows what was described as a careful analysis of the current availability of doctors authorized to recommend the use of cannabis.
"With Resolution 2021-006A, the JRCM takes a decisive step aimed at benefiting those who are the focus of this program: the patients who suffer from some of the debilitating conditions that affect our population. Through the resolution, doctors will have the opportunity to join the efforts to bring more quality of life to their patients. We are convinced that this initiative will be of great importance for Puerto Rico, current and future patients. Once again, we demonstrate the commitment of the current JRCM and myself to show to the world how Puerto Rico stands out in initiatives for the benefit of its people," said Arlene Questell, executive director of the JRCM.
The approved moratorium reduces to zero the payment of annual license fees to recommend medical cannabis until March 31, 2022. The measure seeks to provoke an increase in the availability of licensed doctors. According to official statistics published by the Puerto Rico Department of Health, the number of doctors currently authorized to recommend medical cannabis as a treatment to patients has dropped to less than 200. Normally the annual license fees payable to the local government amount to $1,500.
For his part, the president of Cannaworks Institute, Milton Burgos, announced that an educational program exclusively for doctors was recently held in support of this government initiative. Those who participated in the online seminar received free of charge from the educational institution the service to obtain or renew the license to recommend medical cannabis.
The educational program provided physicians with the opportunity to become certified for the first time or renew their medical cannabis license. As part of the one-day educational program, the institution offered two continuing education courses, titled "Clinical focus on medicinal cannabis" by Dr. Augusto Pintor and "Cannabis and its influence on metabolism" by Dr. José Silva.
(0) comments
