E-commerce is a continuously rising shopping trend, especially at times when millions of citizens worldwide are locked in their homes or working remotely over the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this buying activity is expected to continue growing.
In Puerto Rico, the 2019 Digital & Mobile Behavioral Study stipulated that more than one million people made use of e-commerce, which raised participation from 41 percent to 43 percent when compared to the previous year. The money that Puerto Rico residents spend on online purchases increased from $196 to $218.
A study conducted by the company Frost and Sullivan predicts that global sales in e-commerce will reach $12,000 million by 2020. Online retail sales are led by China, with annual revenues of about $672 billion and the U.S. mainland follows with $340 billion.
In 2018, e-commerce sales were 11.9 percent of all retail transactions globally. Last year, it had a turnover of over 1.6 trillion euros worldwide, and it is expected that in 2023 it will exceed 2.27 trillion euros. According to the study, in 2019 e-commerce accounted for 13.7 percent of total sales worldwide. By 2021, predictions point to the figure rising to 17.5 percent.
The growth of e-commerce is due to the increase in smartphone use - 'm-commerce' or mobile commerce - and the factor of social networks with the power of 'influencers' and social channels, in addition to the intergenerational consumer behavior changes.
The amount of users who shop online are continuously growing because of internet ease, comfort, speed, and savings—deciding factors that make them switch to e-commerce.
"There has undoubtedly been an exponential growth in recent years and during COVID-19, which has forced business owners to move in this direction, whether they have contemplated it or not. Small and medium-sized companies have to do it because, if not, they do not sell at the moment," Wilton "The Technician" Vargas explained.
Other factors in favor of this type of purchase include the wide range of products, good return policies, and shipping and delivery speed. For businesses, the advantages are the exposure to new markets, new forms of advertising, a channel open 24 hours throughout the year, and task automation.
As for the disadvantages, these include not being able to test the product, lack of relationship between seller and customer, as well as the possibility of scams.
Consumer Behavior
According to SleekNote - a company that assists e-commerce companies - women make up the 58.2 percent of online consumers who buy the most fashion products, while men buy accommodation reservations and tourist packages the most, with 48.8 percent.
Generation X buys more 'online' than Baby Boomers and Millennials; 65 percent of consumers look for price comparisons on their mobile while they are in the physical store, and 30 percent prefer to buy through a website with previous experience.
Consumer Changes
“Before, people with some electronic knowledge or with some purchasing power used to buy online, but now everyone does it, of all ages. In fact, there are stores for the population with little purchasing power that have their sales platform online. Since the smartphones arrived, e-commerce has been put in the hands of the whole world," Vargas said.
Buyers are now researching the products they are looking for in order to get the most information and value for their money. According to a study carried out by the Deloitte company, consumers who search for information about products on their mobiles are more likely to buy in a physical store.
The buying trend is divided into 'webrooming', which is about looking for information on the internet to make the purchase in a physical store, and 'showrooming', which is the opposite, looking for information in real stores to later buy them by internet.
In 2016 Google published that 82 percent of consumers research products on their electronic devices before buying in a traditional store and 43 percent of the world's buyers carry out a research of products online through social networks. Clothing is the leader in online shopping, and Amazon is the leading mobile app for online shopping.
"Now, people find out everything online through search engines like Google, they first see everything they need and then buy. Locally, I think that businesses have the wrong practice of posting information and when people ask, the answer is 'write to me on inbox.' E-commerce is supposed to be a facilitator that does not use the same human resources as when people call on the phone to ask for an item. Therefore, you should put the most information about the product so that an employee does not have to intervene in the purchase and answer questions. Sales should be increased with fewer employees," Vargas said.
The most widely used means of payment are credit cards, PayPal and there has been an increase in the use of mobile payment platforms.
