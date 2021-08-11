Unfortunately, with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise, optimism about the pandemic has receded to a level last seen during winter 2020. After months of steady recovery, confidence in travel’s safety now continues to decline, according to the latest report by Destination Analysts.
A jump in coronavirus cases in places like Florida, where around 1.2 million Puerto Ricans live, is having a domino effect on the travel industry. Delta variant-related concerns are disrupting trip plans, diminishing travel enthusiasm and making it more difficult to market travel right now.
After hitting a high of 52.9 percent just six weeks ago, the percent of American travelers who feel “confident” or “very confident” they can travel safely in the current environment fell to 36.6 percent. Nearly half (48.0%) agree that media coverage of the COVID-19 situation has them doubting that it is safe to travel,” as per Destination Analysts’ Aug. 9 Travel Sentiment report. Less than half of Americans now consider flying on an airplane, visiting a museum or indoor attraction, and riding in an Uber/taxi is safe.
“This week, a notable number of American travelers continued to say the Delta variant had caused trip postponements (27.0 percent, up from 25.4 percent July 26th) and even cancellations 23.0 percent, up from 18.9 percent). Travel enthusiasm overall has certainly been impacted. More than 54 percent say that the Delta variant has made them less interested in traveling right now,” the report stated.
According to the market research firm, there is some good news to report too. Financial sentiment is steady. Male travelers are feeling more positive, exhibiting greater optimism and commitment to their travel future. More vaccinations will come, as nearly a quarter of unvaccinated American travelers say they will get a COVID-19 vaccine this year.
“Despite the lessened excitement, many Americans are still planning Fall travel. Over half of American travelers expect to take one or more overnight leisure trips in the next three months, with 23.9 percent reporting trip plans for September, and 26.1 percent for October,” said Destination Analysts.
Importance of Family and Friends
Meanwhile, a new survey by Mastercard has found that the pandemic has driven people to redefine their expectations of experiences, whether at home or traveling. People now prefer experiences that they can do with family and friends (89 percent) and want to visit new places so they can see and do things they have never done before (81 percent), while being open to different cultural influences new cultures (75 percent).
According to Mastercard, people in Puerto Rico increased their focus on tech enabled well-being (27 percent), rest and balance (35 percent), and soothing activities (35 percent) during the pandemic. Their proactive focus on self with an eye toward increased resilience led them to prioritize mental well-being (93 percent), emotional well-being (93 percent) and physical wellbeing (91 percent), all to find energy to connect with others.
At the same time, nearly half of people surveyed agreed that it is important to spend time unplugged without interruption from any device. In fact, when asked about their preferred unplugged activities, people over index on outdoor adventures. Globally, there is above average interest (Index 100) in using nature and open spaces as an escape from everyday life, preferring road trips (201), exercise (161), remote/secluded getaways (130), and camping and hiking (127).
“After a year of lifestyle limitations, consumers have a pent-up demand for experiences that are memorable and shareable,” said Wayne Levings, president of Kantar Global, a consulting company. “Post pandemic, we don’t expect consumers to seek a volume of experiences but rather experiences with perceived longevity—things that they will never forget and that they can relive through stories, personal betterment or community impact.”
