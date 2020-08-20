In the summer months, local travel agencies usually displace over 60,000 Puerto Ricans to vacation in the Dominican Republic, but the increase in coronavirus infections caused the loss of over $10 million generated by the Dominican Republic's tourism with the local travel industry.
The Dominican Republic has a total 81,094 accumulated cases of COVID-19, with 1,346 deaths. Although its economy depends greatly on tourism activity, the country kept its borders closed from March 19 to June 30 in a bid to control the spread of the virus.
Daphne Barbeito, spokesperson of the Puerto Rico Tourism Alliance, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the rise of confirmed cases in the Dominican Republic directly impacts local agencies because Punta Cana leads travel sales locally between the months of May to August.
"The high season for travel to Punta Cana from Puerto Rico runs from May to early August. This year that was totally lost and that is one of the times of greatest sales. No planes were promoted, nor were planes chartered to create a more attractive offering. The impact on the agencies has been very strong. We went almost to zero," Barbeito said.
After opening its borders in July, the country received 54,105 tourists. This translates to an 88.5 percent drop in the number of travelers compared to the same time in 2019. Throughout 2020, 1.5 million tourists were registered, which represents a decrease of 63.3 percent compared to the same period last year.
Multimillion-Dollar Losses
Barbeito, owner of Cruceros to Go, assured that over 60,000 Puerto Ricans travel annually over the summer to the neighboring country and generate an economic impact of more than $10 million. On June 2019 alone, 40,000 Puerto Ricans traveled to the Dominican Republic.
"The Dominican Republic represents a significant volume of trips that we have missed this season. Although prior to Hurricane María the number of local travelers to Punta Cana was higher, it is still an important number for travel agency operations," Barbeito explained.
Following the reopening of borders in July, the Dominican Republic received 46,207 American tourists, followed by 1,856 Puerto Ricans, and 1,709 Spaniards.
"Something is being sold to the Dominican Republic, but it is not a vacation. They are Puerto Ricans who have to take their children to college or help them move again. Few others are traveling on business," she added.
Meanwhile, Manuel Franceschini, president of the Puerto Rican Travel Agencies Association (APAV by its Spanish acronym), added that during that same season, four wholesalers lease two planes a day for a period of 60 days. Roughly 170 people are transported per flight, which represents 30 thousand passengers only on charter flights.
Dominican tourism activity generated more than $50.6 billion between 2012 and 2019. This last year it managed to accumulate an estimated $7.7 billion, the highest figure recorded since 2012. This represents an increase of 1.70 percent compared to nearly $7.6 billion registered in 2018. Losses related to COVID-19 exceed $5 billion.
Eyes Set on Punta Cana
Moreover, Franceschini said that despite the situation, they continue to bet on the Dominican Republic as a key destination for Puerto Ricans. "It is still a good alternative because it is a short half-hour flight, which is less risky than being locked in a plane for long hours," he stated.
He added that there has already been interest from Puerto Rico residents to travel to Punta Cana, although still scarce.
"The European market and some Caribbean islands have not yet opened to American citizens, cruises are paralyzed, and Disney is not an option. Dominican Republic is open," Franceschini affirmed.
Travel Agencies at Risk
Given the negative trend in contagions maintained by the main destinations of Puerto Ricans, Barbeito considers that "being optimistic," travel agencies will not see an upswing in their economic activity until mid-2021.
However, she emphasized that this could be deadly for some agencies whose money reserves give them to operate only until March.
“We don't see a strong trend that people are confident about traveling or wanting to go out. There are still many destinations that are not accepting American citizens or that have a high number of infections. It is dangerous," she said.
Franceschini urged the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. to aid travel agencies.
"They offered us help, but they gave us an amount from the CARES Act that we have to justify in material expenses for the coronavirus. The important thing here is our employees and we cannot use that money for that, or for any other operational expense. They have turned their back on us," he denounced.
