Domino's Pizza Inc., the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, announced results for the first quarter. Global retail sales increased 4.4 percent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020, or 5.9 percent excluding foreign currency impact.
U.S. same store sales grew 1.6 percent during the quarter versus the year-ago period, continuing the positive sales momentum in the company’s U.S. stores business. The international business also posted positive results, with same store sales growth of 1.5 percent during the quarter.
Many jurisdictions began lockdowns due to the coronavirus epidemic in February and March, and it appears that the pizza chain’s healthy growth in sales reflects the new normal for millions of people. Puerto Rico’s own lockdown and curfew is now in its sixth week.
“In a time of unprecedented change in our industry, I am pleased to report that Domino's is in a very strong financial position, both at the brand and franchisee levels,” said Ritch Allison, Domino's CEO. “We can't predict the full impact of COVID-19 on the broader economy and we don't know how consumer behavior and restaurant purchasing patterns may evolve coming out of this crisis. What I do know is that our franchisees and teams in the U.S. and across the globe will remain focused on safely serving our customers and our communities in this time of need.”
