President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic informed that the minimum wage in the private sector will increase by an average of 24.2 percent.
Yesterday, the government, the private sector, and union leaders in the Caribbean country agreed to raise workers' wages between 11 and 59 percent.
The agreement was raised within the framework of a meeting of the National Salary Committee that was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Labor, which was headed by the Head of State.
"That is the agreement that makes the policy make sense, that transforms, improve and meets the needs of the people, that improves on a day-to-day basis, that generates hope and their future; It is historical, achieving in a situation of real wages above the average of inflation," Abinader said.
The Dominican president pointed out that “it is time to establish peace in a healthy and redistributive growth for all sectors of society, to improve wages to be more competitive, collect more, improve our competitiveness, add added value, generate better services and establish an irreversible growth path."
He declared that for a long time "we have lived in this country an impoverishing growth, one that only distributed the benefits among themselves and only for part of the country, which increased inequality and kept thousands of Dominican workers in precariousness."
The National Salary Committee approved an increase in minimum salaries, with different scales, for workers depending on the size of the companies, for an average increase of 24.2 percent. It also validated a reclassification of these institutions, creating the category of microbusiness, with a specific stipend.
The salary increases were detailed by the Minister of Labor, Luis Miguel De Campos García, at the conclusion of the meeting.
He said that the increase for large companies is 19 percent raising the salary to RD$21,000 (about US$367), while medium-sized companies will pay a 59-percent increase, bringing the salary to RD$19,250 (US$337) .
Small companies will pay an increase of 20.2 percent, which raises wages to RD$12,900 (US$226). The growth for microbusinesses will be 11 percent, bringing the salary to RD$11,900 pesos (US$208).
"The increase will be paid in two stages, the first and the largest proportion as of July 16, and the second and smallest in January 2022. Large companies, for example, will pay RD$20,000 as of July 16, and RD$21,000 in January," the official explained.
De Campos specified that the reclassification, on which this pact has been based, “considers micro-enterprises with up to 10 workers and gross sales of up to RD$8 million per year, small ones with 11 to 50 employees and gross sales of between RD$8 million and RD$54 million in annual sales, the medium ones with 51 to 150 workers and sales of RD$54 million to RD$202 million pesos in annual sales (US$3,538,892) and the large ones, with more than 150 workers and more than that amount of money from annual gross sales."
In this context, Gabriel del Río, general secretary of the Autonomous Classist Trade Union Confederation (CASC by its Spanish acronym), thanked on behalf of the workers the mediation of the president to achieve this salary increase, taking into account inflation, which this year reached roughly 10 percent.
He said that although this elevation is not the 40 percent they aspired, "it is a success," and called for continuing dialogue to also review the income of sectorized workers in areas such as construction, tourism, and free-trade zones.
The raise is the highest in the last 15 years and offsets the accumulated inflation of the last three years, according to Pedro Brache, representative of the employer sector.
Brache argued, however, that paying this increase will be a real challenge for entrepreneurs in the current circumstances, after explaining that the payment of a salary of RD$20,000 (US$350), in practice costs the sector RD$34,500 (US$604).
In this context, the National Council of Private Enterprise positively valued the non-sectorized minimum wage adjustment, the result of the dialogue between the government sector, the employer sector, and workers' representatives, while highlighting the commitment of the business sector with the development and stability of the country.
"With much sacrifice, the adjustment announced today offsets the effects of inflation for three years and significantly exceeds the accumulated inflation since the last revision," Brache stated.
