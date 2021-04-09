President Luis Abinader informed that the Dominican Republic's manufacturing industry grew by 6.5 percent in February 2021, compared to 2020 before the coronavirus (COVID-19) had been detected in the country.
Taking as reference figures provided by the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic, the president indicated that 100 percent of the jobs were recovered in recent months in the free zone segment.
"This is in addition to the six consecutive months of this important sector that is exhibiting record export figures that exceed RD$3,165 million in this lapse, surpassing previous periods by almost 200 million," he stated.
He specified that from August 2020 to April 2021, some 45 companies have been approved, which generate about 6,597 jobs, with an investment of RD$7,596 million pesos (equivalent to US$133,545,048) and with foreign exchange earnings of more than 120 million dollars.
"Actually, it is a great growth in employment, which is basically the objective of this government's economic policy. You know that the main objective of this Government every day is to create jobs, jobs and jobs, while taking care of health," Abinader said.
The president offered these statements at the conclusion of the second meeting of the Industrialization Table with businesspersons from different national industries, an activity that took place in the Green Room of the National Palace.
He stated that in a month they will meet again to address the issues that allow this growth in employment to continue and to solve any issue, with the public and private sectors working hand in hand to boost the industry for the country's economic development.
Abinader said that next Friday he will inaugurate two new free-zone companies in the northern city of Santiago de los Caballeros, among others that he will announce soon. "Wherever jobs are created, we will be there supporting them, both with local and free-zone industries," he assured.
The Dominican president affirmed that there are still more than 40,000 unemployed workers in the country due to the pandemic, which are within the Phase 1 program.
He explained that the government has been supporting this economic sector with the flexibility in financing or loans, "and in a much more efficient permit, with the approval of projects in a short time and we are implementing a greater unity of criteria and action between government and private sector."
In this context, Abinader highlighted that, from last August to April of this year, the Dominican State has invested more than RD$100 billion (US$1,758 million) in social programs associated with the disease.
He announced that next May the 'Supérate' program will start, which will have 500,000 more people incorporated and with double the social assistance.
"When Supérate begins, in May, they will be given direct social assistance that is double that of pre-COVID. That is a huge effort that the government is making so that poverty does not increase disproportionately," he reported.
This year, the Dominican Republic extended de 'Fase' (Phase) and 'Quédate en Casa' (Stay Home) programs. For these, the State disbursed more than RD$13 billion, or US$228 million.
