The flow of passengers mobilized in the Dominican Republic's airports during June was 949,055, which represents an increase for the fourth consecutive month in air traffic to and from the national territory.
The data is contained in the "Air Transport Statistical Report," which specifies that, compared to June 2019, the flow of tourists transported through local airports has recovered by 76 percent.
José Marte Piantini, president of the Civil Aviation Board, indicated that the country thus establishes a record in the movement of passengers transported since local authorities established the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in March 2020. He indicated that in June there was an increase of 132,242 travelers in air operations, in relation to May. A total of 487,375 people entered and 461,680 left the country.
Marte Piantini assured that “the Dominican Republic is one of the countries with the best performance in the face of the difficult situation of the pandemic, which can be seen in the accelerated recovery of the flow of passengers. The expectation is that by the end of July, the figure of one million travelers will be reached for the first time since February 2020."
He stressed that reaching that figure would represent a milestone because, since reopening of air services in July 2020, that goal has not been achieved. July is projected as the fifth most active month in terms of passenger traffic, exceeding the months of the first semester of 2021.
He said that during June, 95 percent of total visitor traffic consisted of regular flights, with 898,787. The remaining five percent corresponds to the charter category, with 50,268 passengers.
The statistics specify that for the first time in 14 months, the Punta Cana International Airport -located in the La Altagracia province-, is positioned as the terminal with the highest traffic of foreign travelers in the Dominican Republic, with 363,914. Meanwhile, the Las Américas International Airport is ranked second, with 351,356 travelers mobilized in June.
