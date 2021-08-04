Although tourism is solidly back on track in Puerto Rico, only 6 percent of arrivals are international, according to industry sectors. Seeing the growth potential for the international market, Discover Puerto Rico and its partners are focused on growing this percentage to aid in the recovery of the island’s economy.
Recently, the destination marketing organization (DMO) hosted a webinar to discuss their plans to reenter international markets to promote Puerto Rico as a tourist destination.
Since 2019, the DMO has worked on a variety of marketing and communication efforts with specific international markets, including Spain, the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Canada and Colombia. Spain has remained a strong market for Puerto Rico, in part due to the island’s history with that country. Recently, for example, Iberia Airlines announced it was renewing three weekly, direct flights between San Juan and Madrid.
In 2021-2022, Discover Puerto Rico will also add Mexico as an exploratory market to evaluate visitor potential. Each market was selected by Discover Puerto Rico, using data and research, as well as airlift into Puerto Rico and market potential.
“When expanding the Discover Puerto Rico brand internationally, streamlining content has been key. Having people on the ground in each of the markets, we have the capacity to translate and adapt content for international markets, always ensuring that the right fit for media, trade and consumers in each market. Partnerships have been incredibly important, so we have worked closely with Brand USA to further promote the Discover Puerto Rico brand,” mentioned Leah Chandler, CMO of Discover Puerto Rico.
While restrictions are constantly changing and evolving, the vaccine rollout has accelerated destination marketing strategies globally. European countries are seeing $1.5 trillion dollars of household savings, which means lots of disposable income to spend on international travel. There is $54 billion of refund vouchers to be spent in the UK market alone - and they will be deciding where to spend those refund vouchers on their next vacation. The industry is also seeing two key groups, for bookings in 2021-2022, those planning to travel in the next three weeks and those with a longer booking window of 75-plus days.
“The international objectives for Discover Puerto Rico include increasing awareness and driving sales by highlighting Puerto Rico’s unique product offering to a leisure audience through public relations, trade engagement, partnerships and digital campaigns. Additionally, driving long-term visitor growth and building back better from a social impact standpoint, ensures tourism remains a driver for change, preserving natural resources and supporting local communities,” Chandler said.
“During 2020 and most of 2021, Brand USA has maintained a state of readiness and implemented a content strategy to keep destinations, like Puerto Rico, top-of-mind among travel dreamers,” said Brand USA President and CEO, Christopher L. Thompson. “When the time is right we’re ready to implement a robust recovery campaign, which will begin with restoring consumer confidence and proving the United States is ready to welcome back our international friends. As we move toward recovery, Brand USA will continue to… maximize resources to extend our collective reach globally.”
The DMO campaign, “It’s Time to Book,” will launch at different times in each market, based on travel restrictions and border openings. Each market will have a content hub in their desired language. All campaign assets will be tagged with Adara Impact pixels and Floodlight tags to allow the DMO to optimize and track based on bookings and conversions, flight searches, hotel room nights, passengers and revenues, Chandler explained.
Carnival’s Mardi Gras welcomed in Old San Juan
Meanwhile, 16 months after cruises stopped as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Carnival’s Mardi Gras was welcomed into Old San Juan Tuesday, as thousands of cruise passengers disembarked in the historic Old City.
The executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, Carlos Mercado Santiago, said that 95 percent of passengers have received full vaccine doses against the coronavirus. The rest, he said, are mostly children under the age of 12.
Mercado added that the Mardi Gras will make three stops in San Juan during August, which will inject an estimated $1.1 million into the island’s economy.
As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, The Puerto Rico Ports Authority, Health Department and the Tourism Company have issued a directive that when cruises restart on the island, passengers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to be able to go ashore.
Those who are not fully vaccinated must stay on board their ships. This includes those who have tested negative for the coronavirus. The measure is aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
