With the aim of attracting meeting planners to Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization (DMO), Discover Puerto Rico, has created a 360-degree video tour of the Convention Center.
While the focus is on the island’s tourism to rebound first from leisure travelers, rather then business travel, the DMO said industry data shows that meetings could start rebounding in the next year.
The ongoing survey from Northstar Global Meeting Planners, continues to show that roughly 85 percent of meeting planners are working and from those, 75 percent say they are in the planning mode now. Which means they are either researching, sourcing or even booking future years, indicated Discover Puerto Rico. The survey shows that over 90 percent of the meeting planners will be booking new business in the next 12 months.
“We are seeing positive movement in the generation of new leads. During the week of May 10, we saw signs that new event room night requests were showing signs of recovery. At 15,000+ new lead room nights, it was the best week since the beginning of March. To help us generate those leads, a new 360-degree tour platform from the Puerto Rico Convention Center has been added to our selling toolkit that allows us to highlight one of the most architecturally stunning centers in the Caribbean and all of the United States, next to El Distrito,” mentioned Ed Carey, Chief Sales Officer of Discover Puerto Rico.
As the organization prepares to welcome meeting planners, travel advisors and journalists for site visits to the island, branded safety kits have been developed to include masks, hand sanitizer, sunscreen, sunglasses and other items they might need to safely travel to the island. If the planners or advisors are not able to make it to the island, virtual site-visit videos are being created to highlight meeting venues and hotels so that these important planners have the tools to make decisions about bringing their events and clients to Puerto Rico, the DMO added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.