After a year of evaluation and adaptation because of the pandemic, DISTRITO T-Mobile, an experiential complex that combines the best in restaurants, art, entertainment, music, technology and hospitality, announced today a process of tiered pre-opening. This begins with the inauguration of Mexican Restaurant Lupe Reyes, which is already open to the public, and will proceed with other openings in the coming months.
“In 2020 we opened Aloft Hotel and Barullo Taberna Española restaurant, making it possible to explore how the public received the various concepts and the implementation of safety and health protocols. Now in 2021, we have initiated this next round of openings focused on making Puerto Ricans a part of the development of each space, with the hope that in the future we can enjoy it in its entirety and can launch it globally as it was designed,” said Gabriel De Cárdenas, general manager of DISTRITO T-Mobile.
Lupe Reyes is a restaurant focused on the authentic Mexican experience, bringing Mexico’s folklore to DISTRITO T-Mobile. This gastronomic concept, whose main protagonists are the “tacos al pastor” cooked in the largest “trompo” (or vertical rotisserie) in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, pays homage to the Guadalupe-Reyes Marathon, a festival in Mexican tradition which is celebrated from December 12, Our Lady of Guadalupe’s Feast Day to January 6, the Feast of the Epiphany (in Spanish “Día de los Reyes”).
The concept, developed by PRISA Group and whose investors are PRISA Group and McConnell Valdés Consulting, will occupy approximately 3,000 square feet, with an initial investment of $3 million. It can accommodate 140 people, will generate 60 direct jobs and will operate Monday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
