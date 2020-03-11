T-Mobile has landed the 10-year naming rights for Distrito T-Mobile, a new entertainment complex in San Juan that is scheduled to open next month. The venue, next door to the Puerto Rico Convention Center, will feature a variety of entertainment options for local residents and visitors alike: concerts, movies, games, dining and more.
“We are not divulging the exact amount of the investment but this is a sign of our commitment to Puerto Rico,” said Jorge Martel, vice president of T-Mobile Puerto Rico to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
However, he noted that the telecommunications company has invested about $450 million in its network and stores on the island since Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017.
The company already has two sports and entertainment venues in the U.S. mainland that bear the T-Mobile name: T-Mobile Part in Seattle, WA, the home of the Major League Baseball team, Seattle Mariners, and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, a sports and entertainment venue.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked Martel was attracted the company to El Distrito. “In this case, Distrito T-Mobile is the first construction project of this nature in Puerto Rico, post-Maria. We were attracted by the quality of its construction and its tenants,” he said.
“To associate our name with this work class venue, that’s a big attraction for Puerto Ricans and tourists,” he added, noting that the project by local developer and builder Prisa Group is also an example of Puerto Rico’s recovery and resiliency. Also partnering in the endeavor is ASM Global, one of the top venue-management companies in the world.
The 476,000-square-foot complex will feature a Caribbean Cinemas VIP movie theater; Toro Verde ziplines; a virtual reality gaming center complete with laser tag and a bowling alley; a wide range of restaurants and a digital scenery system composed of 14,000 square feet of LED screens, including one of the largest horizontal 4K screens in the U.S. Plus, the Coca-Cola Music Hall will serve as the go-to venue for concerts and shows, while the first Aloft hotel in the Caribbean will become the ultimate place to stay.
As part of the agreement, T-Mobile will provide visitors a number of technological perks:
Device charging stations, so everyone can stay connected while they explore.
Every day of the week, visitors get their first hour of parking free. And every Tuesday, T-Mobile customers get a second hour of parking for free — just for being a T-Mobile customer.
T-Mobile customers even get their own, dedicated VIP Express Line for quick entry into the Coca-Cola Music Hall — all they have to do is show their phone. And, they may even be surprised with a seat upgrade for some events.
“We’re extremely proud to announce Distrito T-Mobile and to continue to be part of the island’s economic development,” Martel said.
T-Mobile provides 700 direct jobs in Puerto Rico and he estimated that the company supports another 500 jobs indirectly. In early 2019, T-Mobile rolled out a massive 600 MHz network expansion and in December 2019, T-Mobile launched 5G nationwide across the U.S., including blanketing nearly all of the island with 5G.
“There’s no finer destination for entertainment on the island than Distrito T-Mobile, and we’re thrilled to have a disruptive partner in the Un-carrier to help bring this innovative vision of the future of entertainment to life for the benefit of all Puerto Ricans and visitors from throughout the world,” said Federico Stubbe Jr., president of Prisa Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.