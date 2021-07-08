Discover Puerto Rico, the island's destination marketing organization (DMO), shared its strategic marketing business plan for 2021 and 2022, affirming that Puerto Rico is "poised for its strongest tourism results ever."
These and other facts about the power of marketing the Island as one of the world’s most attractive tourist destinations are revealed in the 2021-22 Strategic Marketing Business Plan submitted by the DMO to the Puerto Rico Tourism Co., La Fortaleza, the Legislature, and the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym).
The 109-page report provides a blueprint for how Discover Puerto Rico is spearheading strong growth of the visitor economy and the island’s tourism brand, based on current trends in the marketplace, and the significant tourism and hospitality resources in place today.
“Despite natural disasters and an unprecedented global pandemic, Puerto Rico has become a shining example of resiliency and recovery in tourism. And through innovation, collaboration, sound research and best-in-class marketing practices, our team has shined a light on the Island and its many attributes,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. “As a result, tourism holds great promise for our Island, and we believe our best days lie ahead.”
As detailed in the 2021-22 Strategic Marketing Business Plan, the DMO has set a goal of helping stabilize the island’s economy through tourism and driving visitor-powered employment and revenue to new records – which includes surpassing 2019 visitation numbers, increasing average daily rate (ADR) for hotel rooms, and attracting a more “conscientious traveler” in the wake of COVID-19.
Here are highlights of the strategic initiatives being employed by Discover Puerto Rico, as it pursues its mission of collaboratively positioning the island as a "premier destination" for leisure, business and events:
· Promotional strategies and sales tactics to accelerate the growth and economic momentum enjoyed in 2019 and counteract the negative impact of various threats, especially COVID-19.
· Sales and service initiatives to continue the recent growth in meeting, convention, incentive and leisure travel sales.
· Updated analysis about Puerto Rico tourism from the most recent Oxford Economics Tourism Impact Study; and an overview of the market trends and changing consumer motivations reshaping the global visitor economy.
· Elements of the comprehensive research and analysis which provide a necessary foundation for all decision-making and strategic planning. This includes a situational analysis and competitive assessment for both the leisure and meeting sectors.
· Details of marketing, sales and promotional strategies planned to reignite tourism growth and position the Island’s tourism industry for future success.
The 2021-22 Strategic Marketing Business Plan also serves as a guide for revealing the impact travel and tourism have had on the economy of Puerto Rico, especially since Discover Puerto Rico began operations in 2018.
"For instance, we have now had eight straight weeks of more rooms nights sold than two years ago. That’s nearly 100,000 additional hotel room nights in the last two months. And we’re seeing these kinds of increases when the rest of the U.S. continues to run about 7.5 percent below where they were two years ago. Current bookings through the end of Discover Puerto Rico’s fiscal year exceeded that of the record-setting pace of 2019, when the total economic impact of tourism in Puerto Rico exceeded $9 billion," the entity said in a missive.
“I’m proud that through the dedicated efforts of our team here at Discover Puerto Rico, we have — in three short years — consistently delivered exceptional results,” added Dean. “As we continue to implement our strategic plan, I am certain that, alongside our community, business and government partners, we will maximize the economic impact of travel and tourism to Puerto Rico.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.