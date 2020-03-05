The coronavirus outbreak is a fast moving “breaking news” story that is making headlines all over the world. Puerto Rico is no exception to this phenomenon with many rumors abounding, especially on social media.
Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization, is trying to dispel some of these concerns and allay many people’s fears, as a “panic” would have a direct impact on the island’s tourism sector.
“There have been no reported cases in Puerto Rico at this time, and there is no CDC [Centers for Disease Control] alert for Puerto Rico related to coronavirus (COVID-19),” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
“Traveler safety is our utmost priority, namely, keeping those visiting our island informed. Like destinations across the U.S., we are following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization and are working with local health authorities to ensure we have the latest information about screening, prevention, containment and testing protocols. We are also in close communication with our industry partners and peers, to share relevant information as we track developments related to this disease.
“Leading health authorities urge travelers to adhere to healthy travel practices to help protect themselves and prevent the spread of disease. These are the same personal best practices that are standard for a typical flu season, and include avoiding close contact with people who show signs of illness, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and washing your hands often with soap or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available,” he added.
