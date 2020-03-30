The global tourism industry has been drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to this crisis, Discover Puerto Rico will host a virtual Industry Update to share the latest on research regarding Puerto Rico and its COVID19 Action Plan, which includes sales and marketing strategies developed by the organization to lead the recovery of the tourism industry in Puerto Rico.
The virtual Industry Update will take place on Thursday, April 2, at 2:00 pm, through a Zoom meeting.
"Puerto Rico has faced its share of crisis in recent years, having greatly affected the tourism industry on the island, yet we have made a comeback every time. This time will be no exception. During the update, we will share our results-oriented strategies guided by research, adaptability and collaboration," said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, the island's destination marketing organization (DMO).
Alisha Valentine, director of Research and Analytics for Discover Puerto Rico, will present the research and statistics that guided the strategies included in the recovery plan.
"Through the discussion, participants will see that Puerto Rico is positioned to recover quicker than other destinations. The early lockdown and the strict social distancing measures and curfew implemented by Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced, will contribute to the positive perception of the island as a safe destination for travel after the pandemic is controlled," said the DMO in a statement.
In addition to presenting the COVID-19 Action Plan, Discover Puerto Rico’s CMO, Leah Chandler, will speak about the Destination Marketing & Communication Strategy for Risk Mitigation & Recovery, as well as, understanding today's consumer and how Discover Puerto Rico is approaching future visitors. Chandler will also share Discover Puerto Rico’s robust public relations plan for the destination.
Finally, Ed Carey, Chief Sales Officer and Kim DaRoja, Vice President of Sales, will discuss the team's efforts with meeting planners and travel advisors to postpone and reschedule of events.
"Discover Puerto Rico continues to engage with key audiences, in order to remain top of mind and be among the first destinations in the market once travel restrictions are lifted. The team will also work with lodging partners to be prepared with compelling promotions when the timing is right," Dean said.
To attend Discover Puerto Rico’s virtual Industry Update; you must register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UG59c3S0Rd2r7T7uv_eMhg. A confirmation and a calendar invite will be sent to you via email.
