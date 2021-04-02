Discover Puerto Rico, the island's destination marketing organization (DMO), welcomed the new guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Per THE WEEKLY JOURNAL's request, the entity in charge of marketing Puerto Rico as a tourism destination for travelers abroad, affirmed that it is "encouraged" by the more flexible provisions divulged by the CDC this week, adding that the statement "aligns with our ongoing strategy to target responsible travelers."

As previously reported, the CDC informed that people who have received all doses can gather indoors with others who have been fully vaccinated without wearing a mask. Likewise, they can gather indoors with individuals who haven't received the required doses without wearing masks, unless anybody present is at increased risk for severe illness of COVID-19.

Moreover, if the person who has received all doses has been around someone with COVID-19, they do not need to quarantine themselves or get tested unless they show symptoms.

"This development offers a great opportunity to propel the recovery of the tourism industry and visitor economy of the Island, while creating the demand needed to restore some of the jobs lost due to the pandemic," said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

However, Puerto Rico is currently is currently listed as a Level-4 destination, with "very high" risk of getting infected with COVID-19. For this reason, the CDC urged citizens to "avoid all travel to Puerto Rico," including essential travel. This, despite the fact that the updated guidelines indicate that people who have been fully vaccinated may travel within the United States and Puerto Rico.

Asked to comment on this issue, Dean acknowledged the uptick in coronavirus cases on the island, but remains hopeful that as the inoculation process progresses the health hazard will be reduced.

"We recognize that Puerto Rico has seen a slight increase in COVID cases, as many other destination have seen once they have started to ease their restrictions, but believe that as the vaccination process continues to advance, we will begin to see a reduction of cases and the contagion rate will decrease. With this, we remain hopeful the CDC will continue to monitor the island’s progress and will adjust their travel recommendations accordingly," the CEO stated.

The April 2 update of the local Health Department's online coronavirus dashboard indicates that there are 328 new confirmed cases, 219 probable cases, and 414 suspected cases of COVID-19, for a total of 961. As for the inoculation progress, 662,622 people have received at least one dose and 373,954 have been fully vaccinated.

Discover Puerto Rico has an information center for travelers interested in visiting the island, including travel restrictions, state measures, and health protocols. For more information, visit www.DiscoverPuertoRico.com.