Discover Puerto Rico received a setback when Gov. Wanda Vázquez recently vetoed a bill that would have given the island’s destination marketing organization (DMO) a $5 million assignment for marketing purposes.
Undaunted, Brad Dean, the CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the entity is looking at private sector funding, among other possibilities, to help the DMO promote the island after the coronavirus crisis has passed.
“Much has changed since this resolution was passed [in February], so we respect the decision by [the governor], given the economic situation that Puerto Rico is facing as a result of the global pandemic, COVID-19. Because tourism creates 80,000 jobs and delivers $640 million in tax revenues annually, we must continue to do all we can to protect our local economy, regardless of our budget,” he said.
“We will continue to work with the governor, the [Puerto Rico] Senate and the House, as well as our partners in the private sector to identify possible funding sources to revive tourism. We are also working with several partner organizations in the United States to collaborate, as everyone in our industry is experiencing the same circumstances. Puerto Rico is strong and resilient, and soon travel will resume,” he added.
Dean noted that once the coronavirus emergency abates, Puerto Rico will be competing with other tourist destinations, not just in the Caribbean, but around the world, to attract visitors who will be “eager” to travel again. “For tourism to help lead the economic recovery of the island post-COVID 19, funding to promote tourism will be necessary. We look forward to working with stakeholders and partners in the public and private sector to promote Puerto Rico and restore tourism revenue and jobs to the island.,” he said.
Regardless, “appropriate resources” are necessary for the island to rebound as quickly as possible.
He also pointed out that Discover Puerto Rico only uses 6 percent of its estimated $25 million budget for “administrative and overhead costs and we’ve taken several steps to conserve the limited funding we have. This includes pausing all paid media, cancelling promotional events and authorizing only essential expenditures.”
In the meantime, though, the DMO has launched an online campaign to keep Puerto Rico on the mind of travelers. These include virtual activities on social media and the “All in Good Time” video series.
Meanwhile, with tourism in the mainland U.S. also brought to a standstill by coronavirus, efforts are underway to help the travel industry, including DMOs, to benefit from an enhanced CARES Act, also known as the coronavirus relief bill.
As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the U.S. travel industry is calling on Congress to protect the 15.8 million Americans whose livelihoods depend on travel.
At the top of the list: adding $600 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and expanding eligibility to small businesses that were previously left out; and ensuring loan forgiveness can cover both payroll and other operating expenses during the shutdown.
A key example of small businesses that were unintentionally excluded from the PPP under the CARES Act: local and regional DMOs, whose work is crucial to driving travel and tourism business around the country.
“The CARES Act was an ambitious step, but now the urgent problem is that assistance is simply not getting where it needs to go,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “Major adjustments and more aid are needed immediately to support small businesses, including local nonprofit [DMOs] that are essential engines of the travel economy that employs one in 10 Americans.”
Dean said he fully supports these efforts, as DMOs were not included in the CARES Act. “Unfortunately, this program will only help to pay for a portion of salaries. It does not provide funding for advertising and promotion, which will also be needed to restore 80,000 jobs in our local tourism industry,” he explained.
