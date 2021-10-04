Discover Puerto Rico, the Island’s Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), has issued Requests for Proposals (RFPs,) in which local, US and international-based agencies may participate. The DMO issued RFPs for the following services: Digital Marketing Services & Web Development, Traditional Media Buying Services, Creative Services, Public Relations, and International Public Relations & Sales Representation.
“We seek proposals that demonstrate an ability to continue elevating and amplifying Puerto Rico’s destination brand and keep the Island top-of-mind through our creative assets, digital strategy, earned media efforts and media buying. Executing an RFP process is crucial for continuing our mission, while remaining rooted in transparency,” mentioned Leah Chandler, CMO of Discover Puerto Rico.
The RFP processes ensures equality and transparency for all interested candidates through the selection process. Interested agencies must obtain guidelines and requirements from Discover Puerto Rico’s Industry Portal, www.discoverpuertorico.com/industry.
The deadline for submission for all RFP’s is Nov. 5, 2021. An industry task force has been developed to collaborate with Discover Puerto Rico’s executive leadership team in the selection of agency partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.