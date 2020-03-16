Brad Dean, the CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, is advising tourists on the island that the new curfew and lockdown are in place until March 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, as some visitors may be unaware of this latest development.
“It has come to our attention that some tourists currently on the Island aren’t following the new mandates put in place. Repercussions are significant per the latest Executive Order, which states violators can get fined up to $5,000 USD or be arrested,” he said in a statement.
The Police have been clearing beaches in the San Juan area of people, some of whom were unaware of the travel restrictions currently in place. Police also intervened with some businesses that were open in violation of the new restrictions.
Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization, is constantly updating its website with pertinent information so that visitors are well informed, he said.
A curfew is in place from 9 pm to 5 am daily and is applicable to everyone.
In addition, vehicles on the road and people walking are allowed from 5 am to 9 pm if they are traveling to obtain food, medical services, an emergency situation, or people working in the ports or airports, food industry, or sectors defined “essential services,” among others.
