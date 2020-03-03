The Puerto Rican diaspora is key for the evolution of the tourism sector, which is one of the island’s fastest growing economic segments. The diaspora are frontline ambassadors and one of the biggest supporters of Puerto Rico.
Taking this into consideration, Discover Puerto Rico has reached out to the diaspora in specific U.S. markets, with large Puerto Rican communities, including New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Miami, Orlando and Dallas.
“In moments as the one that Puerto Rico faced at the beginning of 2020, many members of the diaspora are searching for ways to help the island. This activation among diaspora markets encourages travel to the island and highlights how by visiting they are having a significant economic impact in Puerto Rico’s visitor economy,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
To effectively reach the diaspora, Discover Puerto Rico will embark on a media tour, visiting top-tier Hispanic media outlets. Also, roundtables are being held with relevant groups, such as the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Puerto Rico Chambers of Commerce, the Diaspora for Puerto Rico, Center for Puerto Rican Studies, the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of commerce, the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture, and The Puerto Rican Agenda of Chicago, among others.
In addition to the #GoForPuertoRico campaign, Discover Puerto Rico will be launching a specific campaign with a direct call to action to the diaspora:
• No matter how long you’ve been gone, your home is always Puerto Rico. Go for Family, Go for Friends #GoForPuertoRico.
• Reunite with the warmth, beauty and magic of Puerto Rico. Go for Memories. Go for Tradition #GoForPuertoRico
As part of this plan, Univisión Orlando has joined the efforts to make an immediate call to action to the diaspora. They are filming a special show, about Puerto Rico, showcasing multiple municipalities and their attractions, together with well-known artists and spokespeople of the island, including Andy Montañez, Ednita Nazario, Miss Universe Puerto Rico, Madison Anderson, Kiara Liz Ortega, Silverio Pérez, and others. This special show will air on Saturday, March 14 in Orlando, Tampa, Washington, D.C. and Boston. At the same time, their show “Despierta Orlando” will air from different parts of the island, from March 3 to 6.
“It’s an honor to collaborate with Discover Puerto Rico, which has given us all the support from their team to make this possible and have welcomed us with open arms. We are so excited to be home and to show our viewers the beautiful island of Puerto Rico. The production team will be visiting many special places across the island that will make you want to come and visit as soon as possible,” said Angel Sepulveda, News Director of Univisión Orlando.
“We are very enthusiastic about this special effort with the diaspora. Ultimately, we are all spokespersons of our beautiful Puerto Rico. We call to the diaspora to come and visit what they so much miss, and tell their neighbors, family and friends, that Puerto Rico is open for tourism. They will cherish those memories forever and at the same time help the economy of the island,” Dean added.
