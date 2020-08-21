The severe drop in tourism dollars in Puerto Rico, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has resulted in eight employees being furloughed at Discover Puerto Rico, the island's destination marketing organization.
Brad Dean, the CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, issued the following statement:
The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting government policies limiting travel and tourism have impacted our industry more so than any other industry. We acknowledge it has been a difficult time, affecting all of our businesses, and this requires each of us to make difficult decisions. As a result, Discover Puerto Rico is taking temporary action to ensure optimal productivity and conserve valuable resources.
This week, we furloughed eight employees. For the destination to maintain a presence with future travelers, meeting planners, and travel advisors, among others, our priority has been keeping Puerto Rico top of mind, working towards an Island reopening date of July 15. As this has been postponed indefinitely, we have taken actions to temporarily restructure our internal operations to meet current needs.
The decision to furlough these employees was a very difficult one and was made alongside other changes. In addition to this week’s furloughs, a compensation reduction affecting several employees was made at the start of the pandemic, as well as cuts in operational costs. We have avoided filling open positions, reduced or eliminated several contract services, and eliminated all non-essential expenses. Fortunately, we attained a Payroll Protect Program loan from the federal government, which has helped to offset a substantial portion of our payroll costs and will eventually be forgiven.
Discover Puerto Rico’s employees are essential to achieve our goals, especially during unprecedented times when our role to educate and inspire travelers, meeting planners and travel advisors is more critical than ever. We plan to reinstate those impacted as quickly as possible, when we are permitted to promote inbound tourism and normal work levels resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.