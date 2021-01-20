Despite COVID deaths rising in recent weeks throughout the U.S., Discover Puerto Rico continues to see pent-up demand for future travel build, which is a good sign for 2021. Another good sign is that the rollout for the vaccines against the coronavirus continues nationwide. For these reason, the island’s destination marketing organization (DMO) is keeping the Puerto Rico tourism brand top-of-mind with travelers, planners and travel advisors.
“While the current environment restricts travel, this doesn’t mean we have to stop promoting Puerto Rico. Instead, we continue to inspire future travel by creatively highlighting what is unique, attractive and appealing about our Island. We continue to lean into partnerships both on, and off the Island to optimize our results and enhance our impact on your top line and bottom line. Aligning and collaborating with partners who can help us achieve our goals is always a sensible strategy, but it takes on added importance as we climb out of this current situation together,” expressed Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
While many sectors of the economy are anticipated to bounce back in 2021, travel will sustain long-term impacts. Various DMO research partners show hotel demand, booking pace and the rental market has dropped significantly in the past weeks in Puerto Rico as well as among our competitors.
“It might be hard to remain optimistic given these numbers, but travel will return. While we know we will see increases in 2021, it is not going to be back to 2019 levels, but we will definitely welcome visitors again. Americans are already planning to make travel a priority in the coming year. There is so much pent-up demand for travel, and especially the kinds of trips that Puerto Rico offers, we must be prepared to capitalize on consumer interest,” explained Alisha Valentine, Director of Research & Analytics of Discover Puerto Rico.
Discover Puerto Rico shared additional promotional angles they are using to strengthen the tourism brand and build desirability for future travel, including “Sounds like Puerto Rico,” an educational and inspirational video series, developed and produced internally by DMO staff. One of the initiatives that was recently launched was “Adopt a Coquí,” a program in partnership with Conservación ConCiencia, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to environmental research and conservation. The goal with this seasonal activation is to highlight Puerto Rico’s natural offerings, while educating future travelers about the importance of enjoying our natural resources in a safe and responsible way as many will be looking to explore the outdoors.
The industry as a whole and particularly the United States expects to make some progress towards 2019 activity levels next year; all regions expect to be close to 2019 levels in 2022 and the U.S.-based respondents expect to exceed 2019 levels in 2023.
