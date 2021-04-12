With the purpose of collaborating with local business leaders in the tourism, events and advertising sectors, Discover Puerto Rico gathered a group of key local leaders to support the efforts of the Island’s Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), Discover Puerto Rico, through a Local Advisory Board.
The goal of this group is to work together strategically to continue growing local businesses and improve the economic health of all 78 municipalities of Puerto Rico through tourism.
“We are looking forward to working with this impactful group of leaders who have agreed to become part of our Local Advisory Board. This collaboration will not only help us in planning future efforts but will provide strategic local counsel to the DMO as we work together to make the tourism sector one of the fastest growing industries on the Island,” expressed Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
The Local Advisory Board is composed of the following, Ángel Alverio, President of the local chapter of American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) and owner of LT Travel Agency; Ángela I. Comas Rodón, Co-Founder of ACE Media Partners; Alan Taveras, CMO and Co-Founder of Brands of Puerto Rico; Chezelle Rodríguez, owner of It’s Chezelle, Weddings, Social, Corporate + Events Curator; Gustavo Antonetti, Co-Founder of Spoon; Ismael Vega, General Manager of Casino Metro; Kelley Cosgrove, General Manager of Fairmont El San Juan Hotel; Luis Alvarado, President of the South Chamber of Commerce of PR; Mateo Cidre, owner of SOBAO; Matías Fernández, President of Vivo Beach Club and Ocean Lab Brewery; Mickey J. Espada, MABUDEG, Marketing and Business Development Group; Miguel L. Vargas, Advisor and Former Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce; Sajo Ruíz, CEO of Sajo McCann; Terestella González, Executive Director of the Kingbird Innovation Center, UAGM; and Waleska Sánchez, President of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce of the West.
"By further opening the DMO to feedback from people outside the tourism industry, Discover Puerto Rico has demonstrated leadership and vision. As a collaborator and now part of the Local Advisory Board I have seen firsthand the positive impact and ROI on the campaigns and activations led by the DMO. Our duty as Advisory Board members is to empower the DMO with effective feedback and to bring the local industry and communities’ voice to the table," saod Alan Taveras from Brands of Puerto Rico.
While Ángel Alverio from ASTA mentioned that “being able to bring the insights of travel agents to the table for discussion is very important in order to present a strategic plan for all sectors.”
Additional to this new Local Advisory Board, Discover Puerto Rico’s volunteer leaders include the DMO’s Board of Directors, a Strategic Advisory Board and a Customer Advisory Board, which represents leaders of the worldwide travel and tourism sector. As well as a Marketing & Sales Advisory Committee, and the Sales & Revenue Advisory Committee.
