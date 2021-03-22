To create new alliances with local organizations, bridging sectors of the economy, Discover Puerto Rico (DMO) and the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce of the West (CCOPR by its Spanish acronym) signed a collaboration agreement, which will advance the economic development of Puerto Rico and more specifically the west region of the island.
The organizations will work together to spread the message of efforts being carried out, strengthening each other as links in the same economic chain.
“We are honored to formally establish a collaboration agreement, allowing us to reach out to the members of the organization and provide a bridge to the tourism industry in the western region of the Island. Now more than ever, we will work hand and hand, to help restore those businesses that desperately need our help and stimulate rapid economic performance. Together we will promote actively those municipalities in the west of the Island, that many tourists come to visit, explore, and enjoy,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
As part of this agreement, Discover Puerto Rico will provide members of the CCOPR access to tools to promote their businesses digitally, through presentations and/or workshops.
Likewise, members will have access to Discover Puerto Rico’s extensive archive of images and videos to assist in the marketing and promotion of small and medium businesses. Organizations will share in their respective annual events, relevant information and content, and at the same time informative capsules will be recorded together to discuss the impact of tourism on the local economy.
“With this strategic alliance, the [CCOPR] builds a bridge between Discover Puerto Rico and the entrepreneurs and merchants of the tourism sector of the Porta del Sol Region. This union of purposes between the CCOPR and the DMO will bring to our region greater visibility on the attractions available to tourists who come to the island. With this alliance, we seek to strengthen small and medium merchants in the field of marketing by providing, among other things, access to have a presence on the Discover Puerto Rico website. It fills us with pride, satisfaction and hope to formalize this alliance to continue working as a team for the benefit of the Porta del Sol tourism sector, said Waleska Sánchez de Gutiérrez, President of the CCOPR.
She added: "without a doubt, we are convinced that the economic recovery of our Island in a short time will be possible thanks to the tourism sector; hence the importance of continuing to strengthen and provide the tools that SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) need to continue a safe march towards the economic recovery of Puerto Rico."
Dean underscored that, "we will work together to educate the population in the western region about the importance of tourism for Puerto Rico, the importance of promoting our destination efficiently and the potential that this represents for the general economy of the island."
During the signing of this collaboration the following executives were present, Janid Ortiz, Director of Partnership Marketing of Discover Puerto Rico, and the CCOPR president.
