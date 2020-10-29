In the continued effort to create business alliances with local organizations to revitalize the economy, Discover Puerto Rico has partnered with Brands of Puerto Rico.
“We are excited to partner with Brands of Puerto Rico, as they represent many Puerto Rican entrepreneurs who want to market their products to the world, supporting local small businesses that need our support. Together we will create messaging and experiences to share with consumers, including the diaspora market, delivering a taste of our beautiful Island, through the products that Brands of Puerto Rico offers,” mentioned Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
“Puerto Rico’s greatest tourist attraction is our culture. In fact, gastronomy, literature, music, artisans and the products made by local hands are the creators of memories that make tourists want to come back for more. By joining forces with Discover Puerto Rico, we continue to open doors to local products and brands while we empower the DMO with the authenticity that conscious tourists love and enjoy. Together we look to demonstrate why Puerto Rico is the best tourist destination in the world,” expressed Alan Taveras, CMO and founder of Brands of Puerto Rico.
As part of this agreement, both organizations will deliver to their audiences the message of combining local products with the visitor experience. They will work together on promotional efforts to reach customers, journalists, influencers and industry partners, among others. Brands of Puerto Rico will have the opportunity to participate in tradeshow events together with Discover Puerto Rico, offering and promoting a variety of local products.
Dean emphasized, “This is just the beginning of a long-lasting relationship with Brands of Puerto Rico. We are looking forward to a variety of initiatives in which both organizations, and most importantly small businesses, will benefit from.”
