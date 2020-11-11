Airbnb, one of the world’s largest marketplaces for places to stay and things to do, and Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization (DMO), announced the launch of a new website as a part of their strategic alliance to promote safe and sustainable tourism on the island.
The website will promote local destinations that comply with safety and cleaning protocols as mandated by the local government and provide information about hosts and experiences.
In addition to the website, Discover Puerto Rico will have access to valuable insights, including Airbnb search and reservation trends to help inform the DMO’s marketing strategy and overall promotion of the destination. Both the platform and the island’s tourism promotion organization are adapting to current travel trends, with many travelers planning their winter vacations and opting for nearby destinations.
“Puerto Rico has implemented extensive precautionary measures since COVID-19 began, allowing us to welcome visitors with confidence. Our priority continues to be the safety of our residents and guests and their new needs compared to pre-COVID travel. Cleanliness, health checks, outdoor spaces, and natural attractions have become fundamental aspects in the decision process of a trip.
“Puerto Rico is a leading destination in these new protocols and has one of the largest dry forests in the world, the only rainforest in the U.S. National Forest system, impressive pink salt flats, underground caves, waterfalls, three of the five bioluminescent bays in the world, the longest zip line in the Americas and more than 300 miles of breathtaking coastline among other natural settings that travelers crave,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
“Thanks to technology, we can identify what people are looking for and, above all, identify travel trends. As we have seen in other countries in the recovery process, tourism to nearby places will be the new way of traveling. We are pleased to be able to work hand in hand with Discover Puerto Rico to promote economic development through tourism safely and sustainably,” said Carlos Muñoz, Airbnb’s Public Policy manager for Central America and the Caribbean.
The continuing need to promote domestic tourism was underscored by the latest report on passenger movement at the Luis Muñoz Marín (LMM) International Airport that serves San Juan.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR), the company that manages the airport, reported that on a year-over-year basis, passenger traffic was down by 41.5 percent in San Juan for the month of October.
ASUR also operates airports in Mexico and Colombia, which also reported decreases in passenger traffic for October by 44.9 percent and 67.8 percent, respectively. The company reported that overall, the facilities that it operates has been impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Cleaning Protocols
Earlier this year, Airbnb introduced an overarching cleaning and sanitization guidelines in the home sharing industry and evolved its health and safety practices to help ensure Airbnb hosts are providing the best and safest stays possible.
Last month, that company announced that hosts and guests must agree to follow Airbnb’s COVID-19 Safety Practices, which include wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and, for hosts and their teams, abiding by a five-step enhanced cleaning process.
According to internal Airbnb guest review data, 95 percent of all Airbnb reviews show that guests are satisfied with cleaning, scoring it at four or five stars (out of five stars) after their stays.
