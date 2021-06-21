The Puerto Rican diaspora is a critical audience for Discover Puerto Rico, which continually reaches this segment of the community, keeping them informed about entry requirements and the latest health and safety guidelines. The island’s destination marketing organization (DMO) is finding creative ways to reach the diaspora and forging partnerships with key community organizations like the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York and local variety box company, WEPA Box.
Through a partnership with the 64th Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade, Discover Puerto Rico joined the diaspora to celebrate Puerto Rican heritage and culture, while creating awareness of the arrival protocols and health and safety guidelines in place. Due to restrictions still in place in New York, the annual gala took place virtually, including a discussion panel with the cast of “In the Heights,” and a cooking class with Puerto Rican celebrity chef, Ventura Vivoni.
On Sunday, June 13, a symbolic parade took place down at “El Barrio” in New York, headed by this year’s Grand Marshall, Lin Manuel Miranda, and ending at the City University of New York. Following the parade, ABC-7 aired a two-hour broadcast featuring interviews with key stakeholders within the Puerto Rican diaspora, live “ bomba” performances, a display of Puerto Rican gastronomy, and an episode of Discover Puerto Rico’s original content series, “Sounds Like Puerto Rico.”
“We are excited to once again partner with the National Puerto Rican Day Parade to celebrate the Puerto Rican culture and the diaspora, who are the Island’s frontline ambassadors. This celebration serves as a conduit to engage with the diaspora and other communities on the mainland and position Puerto Rico as an exotic travel destination, easily accessible from the mainland,” said Leah Chandler, Discover Puerto Rico’s Chief Marketing Officer.
In addition, Discover Puerto Rico has created a partnership with the Puerto Rican variety box, WEPA Box. Every month, subscribers receive a piece of Puerto Rico in their WEPA box, bringing them closer to the Island through various Puerto Rican favorites, including hand-made candy, hot sauces, coffee, and arts & crafts, among several other products. And to continue informing diaspora about the health and safety guidelines while incentivizing travel to the Island, June’s WEPA box featured an item from Discover Puerto Rico. A facemask with a beautiful tropical print and the Discover Puerto Rico logo, along with a postcard inviting diaspora to travel to the Island and reconnect with their roots. An attached postcard includes a QR code that links to the Travel Advisory on DiscoverPuertoRico.com for detailed information about health and safety guidelines.
Through the funds granted by the CARES Act, the DMO is reaching the Puerto Rican diaspora through targeted messaging. Media placements in Univision and Telemundo - two of the leading Hispanic television networks on the mainland-share information on the Island’s arrival protocols and health and safety measures. Through these efforts, Discover Puerto Rico is engaging with a predominantly Hispanic audience across the United States and inspiring them to travel to the Island. Public relations efforts are underway to secure coverage in Hispanic media outlets and compliment the paid media placements. Discover Puerto Rico is targeting specific markets with a high number of diaspora residents, primarily focusing on New York, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Boston, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Dallas and Charlotte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.