With the aim of taking a leading role in the story of the digital divide on the island, the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust (PRSTRT), along with members of the innovation and technology ecosystem, held the P.R. Digitalization Plan Discussion. The participants were: Lucy Crespo, chief executive officer (CEO) of the PRSTRT; Sebastián Vidal, chief innovation officer (CINO) of the PRSTRT; Giancarlo González, author of the book: De la intención a la acción, un Plan para la digitalización de P.R. (From intention to action, a plan for the digitalization of P.R.); and Aaron Snow -Special Guest, head of digital Canada and CEO of Canadian Digital Service (CDS).
Lucy Crespo opened the conversation: "The digital economy is the single most important driver of innovation, competitiveness and growth, and it holds huge potential for entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME’s). The Trust will continue working with the members of our innovation ecosystem to enhance Puerto Rico’s information and communication technology policies, infrastructure, and processes so we can maximize these technologies for economic and community development. This panel is the first of many that the Trust will facilitate to forward the achievement of these objectives.”
Crespo added that "with the Covid-19 pandemic, the vulnerability of Puerto Ricans in areas that are critical to the well-being of a country has been exposed. Distance education, the massive handling of digital services from government agencies, the challenges of virtual work and the weak digital infrastructure of our micro-entrepreneurs are the issues that most concern us. We have already activated programs that provide for these needs such as digitalization webinars with the Department of Economic Development and the Colmena 66 program, incentives for start-ups from parallel18; and business resilience seminars with the resources of the RBI (Resiliency Business Innovation) program among others."
For his part, Giancarlo González, spoke about the publication of his book De la intención a la acción, un Plan para la digitalización de P.R.: "My intention is to position technology as a central theme so that all those who aspire to be part of our government can see the issue through a digital lens. I am a firm believer that many of the answers to our challenges are found in the good use and correct implementation of technology. To that end, I have gathered the best practices of a global network of digital government enthusiasts who have worked in leadership positions leading effective digital transformations around the world. I also share the analysis of over a dozen plans that have been developed over the past 12 years on economic development, infrastructure, security and fiscal sustainability," he concluded.
From the point of view of his recently announced role as CINO (Chief Innovation Officer) of the Trust, Sebastián Vidal explained that "we are already working to accelerate the digital agenda among programs, identifying resources, establishing collaborations, and serving as a facilitator to strengthen business ecosystems on the Island. There are questions that we want to find answers to, especially on how we link the digital strategy with economic development and thus promote entrepreneurship, technology, and investment in Puerto Rico. That is what we will be working towards," he said.
Finally, Aaron Snow, CEO of Digital Canada shared his testimony as Digital Chief of Canada explaining how he has managed to incorporate new ways of designing and delivering digital services by reducing the risk of project failure, reducing costs and ensuring user privacy. "The main objective will always be to achieve system security and, above all, to improve people's lives by putting their needs first. In addition, the more agile a government is digitally, the better the services will be distributed and accessed by the citizens.” Snow elaborated on his latest project: Canada's COVID alert application and GC Notify.
During the conversation, participants gave their opinions and suggestions by answering questions aimed at closing the digital divide in Puerto Rico, highlighting the problems caused by changes in government administrations, budget allocation, and the need to assign priorities to critical issues such as energy, emergency, health, food security, and the financial crisis, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.