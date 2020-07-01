Digital banking is hardly new but now, with the coronavirus crisis, its importance and growth has accelerated sharply.
In Puerto Rico, Banco Popular, the island’s largest bank, reported that in recent months its digital platform “Mi Banco” has reached one million monthly active users.
Digital banking is Popular’s fastest growing channel, the company said. More than 70 percent of all Banco Popular customers have enrolled in Mi Banco, and of these, 77 percent use the platform on a monthly basis. The ability to complete transactions without having to wait to speak to a bank representative or wait in line at a branch, is appealing not only to younger people who are more inclined to use technology, but to anyone with a cellphone or Internet access.
In fact, during April and May, there was a 40 percent in customers who signed up with Mi Banco.
“About 30 percent of newly enrolled users last month were customers over 65 years old. The speed and ease of use of this platform makes it accessible to everyone and gives customers of all ages more autonomy and control of their accounts,” said Camille Burckhart, chief officer of Innovation, Technology & Operations at Popular Inc.
She explained in a virtual Round Table with reporters that services such as paying bills, depositing checks and withdrawing money at ATMs are some of the digital banking procedures that have become especially relevant with the COVID-19 pandemic because digital banking provide a safe alternative to going to a bank branch and reduces physical contact.
At Popular, checks deposited through digital banking and ATMs have also seen an increase from 50 percent to 75 percent in recent months. Meanwhile, the use of the Mobile Easy Deposit service, which allows customers to deposit checks by taking photos of them, has achieved strong growth, showing an increase of 160 percent during the pandemic.
Stateside Jump in Digital Bank Usage due to COVID-19
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, 37 percent of retail bank customers nationwide said they were using their bank’s mobile app more frequently than ever before, and 48 percent said their preferred means of depositing a check during that period was via mobile phone, according to a June report by J.D. Power, a U.S. market research firm.
Years of digital investments are paying off as banks support homebound customers to continue their banking activities, based on several new studies of bank and credit-card mobile app and online users. The studies found that ease-of-use, speed and accessibility of common features are the common variables shared by the best-performing digital platforms.
“Banks have been investing heavily in digital over the last several years and those investments paid off over the last three months as the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically accelerated the shift to digital, forcing many remaining holdouts to finally take the plunge,” said Jennifer White, senior consultant for banking and payment intelligence at J.D. Power.
“It’s never been more important for banks and credit card companies to make their digital offerings easy to access and use. Across these studies, the common trait among top performers is clear, smooth functionality that loads quickly and puts the information that customers need front and center.”
Rethinking the Banking Customer Experience
According to McKinsey & Company, remaking the customer experience is important for many industries, banking included. The U.S. consulting company recommends that in this age of COVID-19, banks help their customers by facilitating digital tools so that they can securely access services from their homes or on their phones.
The benefits to both the customer and the bank are evident. For starters, contactless transactions help decrease the transmission of the coronavirus, while also easing transactions and decreasing travel and waiting times for customers. Digital banking also provides customer services 24 hours a day, across the world. For banks, it means lower operational costs to staff branches, as well as related infrastructure expenses.
