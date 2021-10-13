Shopping centers and other brick-and-mortar establishments have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to lockdowns and other measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, as the Puerto Rico has reopened, with local vaccination rates now at 85 percent, according to the Puerto Rico Health Department, shoppers are once again flocking to stores.
For example, Plaza Las Américas announced the early opening of new stores and restaurants between October and November for the beginning of the 2021 Christmas season. As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, these include the Springfield and Pashon stores, the Mañanitas and Smash Burger restaurants, an MCS service center and a Tesla car showroom.
Meanwhile, the construction of The Square at San Patricio Plaza is ongoing and expected to open in Dec. 2022 after an investment of $15 million, aimed at transforming part of the shopping center into modern, open spaces for shops and entertainment.
In recent months, another company has now joined the ranks of those who are bullish on Puerto Rico. A $550 million real-estate deal in Puerto Rico brings developer Scott Wolstein back to the island to oversee a nine-shopping center portfolio, now owned and managed by Developers Diversified PR.
The shopping centers are: Plaza del Sol, Plaza del Norte, Plaza Río Hondo, Plaza Escorial, Plaza Isabela, Plaza del Atlántico, Plaza Cayey, Plaza Fajardo and Plaza Walmart.
Wolstein has returned to the island with the new Developers Diversified PR, acquiring the properties he first purchased more than 15 years ago. He and his father founded the original Developers Diversified Realty in 1992 and expanded into Puerto Rico in 2005. At the time, Wolstein was CEO of the shopping center company known today as Site Centers.
“I am a big believer in the retail on the island. I see the value in the properties and in the group of people that manage them, and I am committed to its success,” Wolstein said in a statement sent to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Wolstein is an investor and the manager on behalf of a broader group of private investors. According to the company, he is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the portfolio that is 93 percent leased. Developers Diversified PR’s anchors include Walmart, Sam’s Club, Bed Bath & Beyond, JCPenney, Best Buy, Caribbean Cinemas, The Home Depot, TJMaxx and Marshalls Mega Stores, among others.
Under Wolstein’s leadership, Developers Diversified PR aims to bring new business and development opportunities to the island. “We are really excited with the expansion potential at our shopping centers. It is a great moment not only for the centers but for our visitors, tenants, suppliers and employees,” he added.
As part of the acquisition, Developers Diversified PR retained all the employees from the previous management company. “The management team at the shopping centers bring important value to the continuity of the operation and business plans. Besides, there is not a better team than the one that already knows the shopping centers,” expressed Francis X. González, vice president of property management for Developers Diversified PR.
