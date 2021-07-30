Foundation for Puerto Rico (FPR) will present the destination plans created with local communities for the Luquillo/Fajardo and Ceiba/Naguabo regions during the virtual event “De road trip por el este: community, planning and tourism.” The event will be held on Aug. 11, 2021, through the Zoom platform and broadcasted live on the organization's social networks on Facebook and LinkedIn.
The initiative is part of FPR’s efforts to promote “socioeconomic transformation” through its Bottom Up Destination Recovery Initiative. Bottom Up is a program that began in 2017 in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria as an economic recovery strategy based on a sustainable model that supports communities to become more resilient and proactive in the development of their social, natural and cultural assets, according to FPR.
“Bottom Up is a program that focuses on cross-sector collaboration, particularly with the community. For six months, our team moves to the region we are supporting to get to know the community and learn about its strengths, needs and areas of opportunity. In this process of immersion and collaboration, we work from the ground up to develop destination plans, which establish a roadmap of projects and proposals to develop the region's assets, thus fostering the visitor economy and economic growth,” said Alma Frontera, FPR's vice president of operations and programs.
The plans that will be presented include a series of recommendations based on those areas of opportunity that the eastern region has to further develop its offer for both local and international visitors. “The eastern region has some of the most important tourism assets of our island, such as El Yunque, the Las Cabezas de San Juan Nature Reserve, the beautiful Palomino and Icacos cays, and the diverse gastronomy focused on local fishing, among others. However, together with the communities, we have developed plans that present new assets that could be developed, as well as recommendations on how to strengthen existing attractions,” said Michelle Torres, director of community planning for Bottom Up.
Since its inception, the program has been established in various regions around the island, including the municipalities of Aguadilla, Arecibo, Barceloneta, Cabo Rojo, Camuy, Ceiba, Fajardo, Humacao, Isabela, Luquillo, Manatí, Naguabo, Orocovis and San Germán. Bottom Up has supported over 500 nonprofit organizations and more than 600 businesses. In addition, as part of the infrastructure component, more than 2,000 products have been distributed to promote resilience, such as solar lights, water tanks and telecommunications equipment to respond to emergencies.
The program has also served to promote the revitalization of tourism assets. An example of this is the recent reopening of Mar Sin Barreras in the Balneario de Luquillo, a space that, for years, fell into disuse due to lack of maintenance but has now come back to life to serve people with functional diversity by providing them with direct access to the seashore. Other examples are the opening of Camuy River Caves Park, an important asset of the northern region that had been closed since the passing of Hurricane María, and the renovation of the Guajataca Tunnel in Quebradillas and Isabela.
The virtual event, which will serve as a platform to present the destination plans, will be open to the public and will feature a variety of panels and interviews to learn about the charms that the eastern region of Puerto Rico has to offer and how we seek to boost the economic development of Luquillo, Fajardo, Ceiba and Naguabo, through tourism planning and collaborations with the communities.
Those interested in participating in this event should register through https://foundationforpuertorico.org/es/de-roadtrip-por-el-este/.
