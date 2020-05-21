Uber Eats, the food delivery app, revealed Latin Americans' (including Puerto Ricans’) food preferences during the quarantine. What is most appetizing to the palate in times of COVID-19? Comfort food is gaining ground as well as desserts because in quarantine, food can sweeten our days of social isolation.
Based on an in-depth analysis of user searches, cakes and ice cream have become a trend in the entire region in recent weeks. “Gastronomy, in addition to bringing us the pleasure of tasting an infinite number of flavors and dishes, introduces us to a closer understanding of societies, their respective cultures and lifestyles. We even observe how food adapts to the changes we face, such as COVID-19. The prevalence of these trends is an example of how comfort food and desserts can help us get through these moments which are a great challenge for many people,” said Daniel Monge, operation manager for Uber Eats in Panama and the Caribbean.
According to the report, foods that have increased most in popularity in Puerto Rico since the beginning of the quarantine in mid-March are:
● Steak
● Pizza
● Sandwiches
● Juices
● Tacos
Uber Eats' technology makes it easier for thousands of people to enjoy their favorite dishes from the comfort of their homes, while supporting the local economy. In this regard, some of the platform's restaurants are promoting initiatives that expand the range of alternatives available to users. Restaurants like HP Tavern, for example, have added ingredient baskets to create your own pizzas.
“At Uber Eats, we are proud to offer a platform that boosts the local restaurant industry and brings diners their favorite dishes, in accordance with health authorities' recommendations. Uber Eats' technology offers the opportunity for businesses to identify customer tastes and other consumption data enabling them to increase demand and revenues,” added Monge.
