Since last year, COVID-19 pandemic has dampened the business environment in Puerto Rico and around the world. Despite the economic and health crisis caused by the coronavirus, Invest Puerto Rico (Invest PR), the island’s economic development organization, has reported its “achievements” for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
As submitted to its board of directors and the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), the results show that the organization continues to elevate Puerto Rico as a competitive business and investment destination.
According to its report, InvestPR collaborated with key partners to generate over 4,700 leads and 2,000 prospect opportunities, resulting in commitments of 555 new businesses, 4,998 jobs, and $270 million in capital investment for the island.
The next steps would include ensuring that these “commitments” follow through in the coming year with the actual opening of 555 new businesses, creation of 5,000 jobs and tangible investment of $270 million.
“Last fiscal year was all about quickly pivoting in light of the pandemic, which led InvestPR to support ongoing efforts and prioritize Puerto Rico’s bioscience sector as a value-rich ally to support the U.S. critical supply chain. We built upon our strategy, yielding promising results, while also enabling a multipronged approach focused on increasing awareness about the island’s value proposition that boosted lead generation activities, and improved our ‘product,’ that being Puerto Rico’s competitiveness,” said Rodrick Miller, CEO of Invest Puerto Rico.
Miller also noted that multisectoral collaboration continues to be a driving force in InvestPR’s results. An important partnership with DDEC and collaborations with entities such as the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company, Discover Puerto Rico, as well as nonprofits such as ConPRmetidos, and professional organizations including the Mechanical Contractors Association and the Pharmaceutical Industry Association, have helped InvestPR move its goals forward.
Report highlights
As per InvestPR’s report, a main goal continues to be further increasing awareness of Puerto Rico’s value proposition for investors. With this in mind, InvestPR reported these Key Performance Indicators: “impressions” (+334.12 percent), website visits (+110.84 percent) and “earned media” (+984.60 percent). In marketing terms, impressions are defined as the number of times an advertisement or company image is shown to a viewer. Earned media is defined as publicity or media mentions that is not generated by the specific organization, in this case InvestPR.
InvestPR also noted that its effort was supported by the launch of a four-week advertising campaign, titled “Accelerate Success,” which focused on the island’s bioscience legacy. The campaign launched on digital channels and generated over 9 million impressions and accounted for 44 percent of all InvestPR pageviews since 2019.
Meanwhile, InvestPR’s website, an important tool in investment attraction efforts, was updated to include new content that aims to resonate with potential investors. For example, the site includes information and data points about the island’s high-level competencies in bioscience, technology, logistics, professional services, and finance and insurance sectors.
As part of its messaging, the organization hosted eight virtual webinars, each of which underscored Puerto Rico’s value proposition in the bioscience industry, technology and innovation, entrepreneurship space, creative industries, and others.
Miller expressed confidence that “the wheels of economic development are in motion. Our team, partners, and collaborators are aligned to elevating Puerto Rico’s viability as an investment destination… There is still much work to do.”
