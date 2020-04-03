Amid the ongoing challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, Delta is committing the utmost care and attention to evaluating our travel waiver policies and continuing to make it even easier for customers to cancel, change or rebook travel.
Whether customers have been affected by recent schedule adjustments or want additional reassurance about upcoming travel, we’re now extending the ability to plan, re-book and travel with us for up to two years – giving Delta customers some extra breathing room.
Taking care of customers is at the center of everything we do. In these times of rapid change, we know our customers want the value of their tickets to be secure and redeemable for a longer period.
Tickets normally expire one year after purchase, but we’re providing waived change fees and greater flexibility to travel through May 31, 2022, for customers who:
* Have upcoming travel already booked in April or May 2020 as of April 3, 2020
* Have existing eCredits or canceled travel from flights in March, April or May 2020
Meanwhile, new tickets purchased between March 1 and May 31, 2020, can be changed without a change fee for up to a year from the date of purchase.
