Expectations for a rebound in tourism are rising, as six weeks after COVID-19 vaccine distribution began in the U.S., more than 50 percent of U.S. adults expect to be fully vaccinated in the next six months, according to a nationwide survey released by Deloitte.
As a result of the vaccine rollout, the percentage of U.S. adults feeling safe staying in a hotel and flying reach highest levels since April 2019 at 46 percent and 34 percent, respectively.
Of those already vaccinated, 70 percent feel safe staying in a hotel and 54 percent feel safe flying.
More than half (53 percent) of those already vaccinated are likely to spend more on travel in the next four weeks.
As nearly 30 million vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S., the latest responses show improving travel intentions and increasing consumer activity, pointing to a gradual recovery in the travel sector, Deloitte indicated.
“After being virtually homebound for the last year, the vaccine rollout is providing consumers with an increased sense of safety, meaning they are ready to get back on the road and in the air. Travel intentions across all categories have increased, which should be welcome news for restaurants, hoteliers, airlines and a host of other consumer and hospitality-focused businesses [that] have been preparing for this shift with increased safety measures to instill confidence for the long-term,” said Ramya Murali, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.
According to the survey of 1,000 adults, 53 percent of those already vaccinated are likely to spend more on travel in the next four weeks compared to 30 percent for the overall population.
Over the next three months, vaccinated consumers indicate that they are two times more likely to take a domestic flight and 1.7 times more likely to stay in a hotel than the rest.
These vaccinated consumers are also more likely to engage in activities such as renting cars (63 percent) and booking private accommodations (61 percent).
“While this early-spring time period would usually be filled with spring break trips, many upcoming vacations have been canceled, or are in doubt, because of the pandemic. However, consumers are beginning to look post-vaccination. With pent up travel demand, we expect that many consumers look forward to the ability to travel freely and responsibly, once again,” said Anthony Jackson, principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP.
Increase in Puerto Rico Booking Continues
As Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization (DMO), has pointed out, there has been an increase in booking pace, which aligns with improving consumer sentiment. The DMO’s data partner Adara, which looks at internet search and booking activity, shows a dramatic increase in bookings around the beginning of the year, bringing bookings off about 10 percent from a year ago.
“While the leisure market will be the first and quickest to recover, we are also encouraged to see growing interest in the meetings, convention and incentive segments,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
When shifting the marketing strategy for the destination, the DMO has focused on the trip characteristics that potential travelers are looking for, explained Leah Chandler, CMO of Discover Puerto Rico.
A survey by Destination Analysts shows 60 percent of travelers are looking to enjoy scenic beauty, 58 percent want warm weather activities, and 55 percent want to visit beach destinations or resorts. When asked in January what types of leisure vacations consumers sought, “beach and resort destinations” consistently ranked among the most desired experiences. “We know beaches and warm weather are always a key driver during the winter, but specifically during the pandemic, we know travelers are looking for outdoor product, which we have in abundance and need to lean into,” Chandler added.
When surveying attributes specific to meeting planners, they were asked what type of elements they most wanted to see in destination advertising, and the top-three responses included: images of socially-distanced meetings in the destination, what’s new in the destination and outdoor or group meeting venues. For Puerto Rico, pace reports suggest that the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) recovery starts to have an impact in October 2021 and beyond.
