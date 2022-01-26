After five years of bankruptcy, the Debt Adjustment Plan (DAP) presented by Puerto Rico’s Fiscal Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) was finally approved by US District Judge Laura Taylor Swain last week.
Swain’s ruling reduced Puerto Rico’s central government, the Public Buildings Authority (PBA) and the government employees’ Retirement Systems $33 billion outstanding obligations to $7.4 billion. The ruling reduces by almost 80% Puerto Rico’s public debt, saving the island more than $50 billion in debt payments for the term of the DAP.
Starting next March, if the DAP is not challenged by creditors, the administration or the Legislature, the Commonwealth will resume payments to its creditors in the amount of $1.5 billion a year, for the next 30 years.
“For me [the plan], is completely fair and completely sustainable for Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico is not going to have any difficulties meeting its obligations under this Plan,” said FOMB president David Skeel.
According to Skeel, what distinguishes Puerto Rico’s debt restructuring from other public restructuring cases is that it is the first to be carried out through a mechanism applicable to an entire country. “In that sense,” he pointed out “it is much more complicated and three times bigger than the restructuring of the city of Detroit in 2013.”
For FOMB executive director Natalie Jaresko, now that the DAP has been approved Puerto Rico’s government will be in a better position to improve the conditions of public employees, and public services.
The DAP states General Obligations (GOs), PBA and Retirement Systems bondholders, will receive $7.4 billion in cash, the exchange of the current bonds for new ones and the possibility of some $4.5 billion in additional revenues through Capital Appreciation Bonds (CABs) and Contingent Value Rights (CVRs).
CVRs are instruments committing the acquirer to pay additional consideration to a target company stock/bond holder on the occurrence of specified payment triggers. In this case, the extra money will depend on the revenues from the Sales and Use (IVU, for its Spanish acronym) and the rum taxes exceeding the certified Fiscal Plan estimates.
Ripple effect
According to the FOMB, once the DAP is in place, some $21 billion of the Commonwealth’s debt would be wiped clean, leaving $7 billion in outstanding debt. Another $17 billion would still be outstanding for public corporations and other government agencies, but the central government is to keep $2 billion in cash.
The restructuring of the PBA, the Retirement Systems and the GOs also liberates the government from clawback claims of creditors from the Transportation and Highways Authority (ACT, for its Spanish acronym) and the Conventions District Authority (CDA). This claims, as well as the restructuring of the debt of both of these authorities will be settled separately following Title III and Title IV of Promesa.
The flip side
But, while creditors seemed to be guaranteed at least part of their investment, not all will be paid equally.
GOs and PDA bondholders will be receiving up to $7.04 billion consisting of cash and debt exchange bonds, and additional revenues from CVRs –should the island’s economy recovers enough to exceed tax estimates. But Retirement Systems bondholders will only be getting 14 cents per dollar invested.
Other, smaller government creditors would only be receiving about half of what the government owed them. Meanwhile, government contractors with outstanding bills would be getting less than 20% the billed amount for merchandise and services rendered to the government. That is unless they opt to reduce their invoiced totals to $20,000.
The only exceptions allowed in the ruling were the eminent domain and inverse condemnation cases –such as the ones submitted by the co-ops. According to Judge Swain’s interpretation it would a violation of the US Constitution to modify, or otherwise alter, said debt.
Much was speculated last month about the possibility of dismissal of the inverse condemnation motions submitted since the FOMB had previously notified that, under the new DAP, some of the creditors’ claims –specifically those under eminent domain– were considered “uninsured.” The situation prompted the US Department of Justice to announced it would submit its position on the matter, but it still hasn’t.
All the debt acquired by inverse condemnation –estimated to be $400 million– will be paid in whole when a federal court rules to do so.
Government pensions
Even though the pensions of government employees already retired remain untouched by the DAP, as of next March 15 all fixed benefits plans for teachers and Commonwealth judges will be frozen and fixed contribution accounts will be created so they can qualify for Social Security benefits.
“When they retire, they will receive the defined benefit that they had accumulated up to before the system was frozen. They will receive Social Security benefits, assuming they qualified, and they will receive whatever they accumulated in their defined contribution accounts,” Jaresko explained.
