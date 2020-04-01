The government of Puerto Rico announced that small- and midsize businesses (PyMES by its Spanish acronym) will now be able to digitally request the incentives included in the local economic stimulus plan designed to offset the negative impact of the emergency measures established to flatten the curve of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The $787 million plan includes $60 million to be distributed among the island’s PyMES by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym). DDEC Secretary Manuel Laboy said that business owners who meet the criteria can file a request to receive $1,500.

The portal, http://www.refuerzoeconomico.com, was launched on Monday, March 30 and became available on March 31.

“We established an easy and accessible process so that the applicant can complete the online form and include the merchant’s registration, along with other specific personal and business information required, to request the disbursement of financial aid," Laboy said.

He added, "unlike the process established to incentivize southern PyMES, [after the seismic activities in January], this time the applicant will be able to complete the process online."

THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked how this money will be distributed, considering that postal office activity is expected to be limited, and the fact that the government is encouraging social distancing.

“The idea is for that money to arrive via direct deposit, which I believe is the fastest and most convenient way for that business owner to receive that money as soon as possible to… partially mitigate economic loss,” the secretary explained. The applicant must confirm the banking information of the account where the stimulus will be deposited.

According to the DDEC, there are 43,000 PyMES in Puerto Rico that can request those funds, as long as they have no more than 50 employees and generate up to $10 million annually in revenue.

To be able to submit the request, the business owner must be registered in the Department of Treasury’s Unified Internal Revenue System (SURI by its Spanish acronym), which is available at http://www.suri.hacienda.pr.gov/_/. They must have also had their Merchant’s Registration Certificate (Model SC 2918) valid by March 15 of the current year.

Business owners registered in SURI whose Merchant’s Registration Certificate expired by that date must get it renewed before requesting the incentive and certify that they have not ceased operations.

Moreover, to receive this they cannot have requested the $500 incentive offered by the Department of Treasury to self-employed individuals who have been affected by the government’s emergency measures.

Other Incentives Available

Apart from the state-issued economic relief, Laboy said that Puerto Rican companies can now qualify for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

“Roughly, they can qualify for up to $2 million in loans and there are additional incentives. […] There is additional assistance for other types of beneficiaries and… there are some very well-defined descriptions in the SBA’s digital platform,” he said.

The secretary stated that there are also other economic stimuli available through various other entities and organizations, such as the Puerto Rico Small Business and Technology Development Center and Colmena66, which are offering online tutorials for business owners. The DDEC’s website will also have tutorials and webinars on all the different types of economic assistance programs available.

“Everything will be focused on [helping] entrepreneurs find themselves in time and space and knowing what is available for them… That will greatly help entrepreneurs and small businesses to get their bearings and know what needs to be done to see if they qualify for those programs that are already available at state and federal levels, and all the technical assistance offered, either directly with us or with our partners or third parties,” Laboy said.

Workers Might Receive Paid Leave

The federal government recently approved the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which requires certain employers to provide their workers with up to 80 hours of paid sick leave and/or up to 10 weeks of paid expanded family and medical leave for reasons related to COVID-19.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, small businesses with fewer than 50 employees, such as the ones that qualify for the $1,500 incentive offered locally, may qualify for exemption from the requirement to provide paid leave if this would jeopardize the viability of the business.

Alas, this exemption might come as a letdown to the employees who are struggling to make ends meet.

THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked Laboy if these businesses could use the money received from state and federal programs, such as the EIDL, to be able to comply with the FFCRA and assist employees who are also facing their own struggles because of the lockdown and curfew enacted by Governor Wanda Vázquez.

Laboy said that the P.R. Department of Labor is the agency in charge of implementing that law on the island and that each program establishes the terms and conditions to spend the money provided. As such, it remains unclear whether the FFCRA would have a tangible impact on Puerto Rico’s workers.