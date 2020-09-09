The secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), Manuel Laboy, announced a new series of workshops with tools for resilience amid emergencies for small and medium-sized companies, known locally as PyMEs by their Spanish acronym.
The initiative, titled "Refuerzo PyME" begins next Tuesday, September 15.
"In the DDEC we have the duty to promote initiatives to strengthen the economic sectors that promote the development of Puerto Rico. The objective of Refuerzo PyME, is to provide a comprehensive schedule of training that allows business continuity. The past events that we have faced as a society have led us to temper the initiatives to support our entrepreneurs according to the new reality of COVID-19," Laboy said in a missive.
"Today, making use of technology, we are launching this new online training modality (webinars), through which we seek to guide and train our companies to be more agile, resilient, and adaptable before changes," he added.
The secretary listed some of the topics to be discussed: 'Innovation in Times of Crisis'; 'What is E-Commerce? Platforms and Best Practices'; 'How to Sell Products and Services Outside Puerto Rico?'; 'How Can I Sell Services Online?'; 'How to Export to the U.S., LATAM, and the Caribbean,' among others.
These trainings will be carried out together with Colmena66, the local referral network that guides entrepreneurs and business owners, and connects them with the resources they need to start or grow their businesses. Colmena66 is a program of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, whose mission is to invest, facilitate, and develop the necessary capacity to strengthen the economy of Puerto Rico and the well-being of its citizens through companies focused on innovation, science, and technology and its industrial base.
Moreover, the DDEC official stated that, since 2017, the government has led various projects, sometimes together with entities such as Colmena66, that promote entrepreneurship. All with the purpose of offering specialized training in the use and application of technology, so that entrepreneurs can develop new business strategies and have a digital presence. Events such as: Back to Business: Economic Reinforcement, workshops on business continuity, establishing an online store, best practices in E-Commerce, developing strategies and sales through social networks, among others.
These initiatives are partially thanks to a federal grant from the Economic Development Administration of the U.S. Department of Commerce, which seeks to create the basis for developing initiatives to provide training and allow continuity in business operations.
For more details about Refuerzo PyME, visit http://bit.ly/NecesitoRefuerzoPYME and fill out the form for specific details about the educational workshops of the “Refuerzo PyMEs” program. For more information and the links to register each workshop, visit the public agency's social networks on facebook.com/DDECPR/ and Twitter @ddecpr.
