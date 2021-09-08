The secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), Manuel Cidre Miranda, recently traveled to the Dominican Republic to strengthen commercial ties and identify areas of opportunity with the neighboring country.

Cidre’s first official visit to the Dominican Republic will mark the basis for the visit of Gov. Pedro Pierluisi in December, where important agreements will be signed that will expand relations between the two neighboring nations.

The DDEC secretary’s agenda included meetings with representatives of the Dominican government, education, businesses, unions and medical device sectors established in the country’s free trade zones.

In the meeting with the Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Raquel Peña, the two agreed to share the strengths of both countries in the face of the pandemic, the situation in Haiti and the challenges for the future. The meetings with the Minister of Economy, Trade and Small and Midsize Businesses of the Dominican Republic, Víctor Bisono, as well as with Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, revolved around uniting both nations on their respective agendas in Washington, D.C., aimed at strengthening the region in an integrated manner.

In general, Puerto Rico maintains a trade surplus with the Dominican Republic (Puerto Rico’s exports are greater than its imports), with the exception of 2020, when Puerto Rico’s imports were more than exports. By 2020, total trade between the two markets was estimated at $858 million, exports represented about $396 million and imports, $462 million. Business opportunities with the Dominican Republic include medical supplies and equipment, pharmaceuticals, construction products, renewable energy systems, and equipment for hotels and restaurants.

The COVID pandemic notwithstanding, since 2010, the Dominican Republic’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annual average of 5.8 percent, making the country the fastest-growing in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

In addition to the meetings with government sectors, the DDEC team held meetings with the American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic, the National Council of Private Companies, the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic, and the Center for Export and Investment of the Dominican Republic in order to promote commercial exchange between both markets, identifying areas of real opportunity.

“The Caribbean needs and deserves to be more relevant in economic and social development - we cannot wait any longer. The Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico need to optimize their strengths in all sectors, from education to the import and export of services, technology and investment, as well as sharing best practices so that we make the region relevant to the whole world,” Cidre stated.

Part of the agenda included visits to various industries and key business projects to exchange ideas and foster alliances that promote greater economic development opportunities for the region.

Such was the case of Cidre’s visit to the Santo Domingo Cybernetic Park, a public-private ecosystem that serves as an innovation and knowledge hub where the educational, business and government sectors join forces to boost the Dominican economy and insert it into the global market. According to the secretary, this type of project “is a great example of successful alliances between the private sector, academia and government in favor of economic development.”

The agenda also included a visit to the company Edwards Lifesciences, specialized in the manufacture of medical devices for critical care monitoring and replacement of heart valves. Likewise, Cidre participated in the inauguration of the Visitor Center of the company Cortés Hermanos, a commercial icon for more than 90 years in the Dominican market. Cortés Hermanos is the largest cocoa processor in the Caribbean basin, with the capacity to process roughly 8,000 tons of cocoa a year.

For his part, Nelson Torres, the executive director of the Office of the Government of Puerto Rico in the Dominican Republic expressed that the visit was a very productive one because “we managed to establish a genuine commitment and strengthen commercial ties between both islands, while creating alliances with the different business associations for the benefit of bilateral economic development.”