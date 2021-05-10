Secretary-designate Manuel Cidre announced that the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, Spanish acronym) renewed the membership of the elite Association of Film Commissions International (AFCI), which allows for the agency's Puerto Rico Film Industry Development Program (PDICPR, Spanish initials) to maintain its global presence and recognition, participate in annual conventions, and obtain the international certification.

"Our objective is to help the development of the cinematographic and creative industry in Puerto Rico to become a competent film destination in the national and international markets. Belonging to the AFCI positions us as a committed and serious destination worldwide," Cidre stated.

He added that by financing Puerto Rican film projects and supporting workshops, festivals, and special events, "we promote our local talent and, in turn, we promote the positioning of Puerto Rico as the best filming destination in the Caribbean."

Belonging to this Association also allows the creation of bridges between countries, facilitates processes, encourages netowrking, and promotes business development in creative industries worldwide. AFCI is the global entity that commissions the most exhaustive analyses of the economic impact of the orange economy around the world. In addition, the use and benefit of local tax incentives, locations for filming, technical talent, actors, and production services in national and international projects is promoted and encouraged.

PDICPR Director Rosi Acosta observed that "Puerto Rico has a long history as a film destination thanks to the competent incentives that began in 1999. The Puerto Rico Film Industry Development Program, also known as the Puerto Rico Film Commission, has been in operation for over 26 years."

Some movies that have been filmed on the island since the turn of the century include 'Captain America: Civil War,' 'The Losers,' 'Fast Five,' 'Princess Protection Program,' '22 Jump Street,' 'The Do Over,' and 'Pirates of the Caribbean.'

Acosta underscored that renewing the membership with the AFCI “represents the credibility and prestige for which any corporation or film program would strive. It also provides the international presence necessary to survive in today's aggressive market."

As informed, regaining international visibility is one of the main objectives of the DDEC to continue attracting investment to the island. "Belonging to AFCI is not only necessary for the credibility of the Program, but it is also relevant for the position of the director to be recognized internationally through the certification they grant as a Certified Film Commissioner and the relevance that the title entails in the industry," the entity said in a missive.

"With the Department of Economic Development and Commerce as the government's backbone for the support of national and international incentives and permits, the Puerto Rico Film Industry Development Program does not show any signs of fading in the short term," Cidre affirmed.